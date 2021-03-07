Vince McMahon Reportedly Making Major Changes to WrestleMania 37's Card

✖

WrestleMania 37 is just over a month away, and it sounds like Vince McMahon is shaking up the original plans for the two-night event. Dave Meltzer repoted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE Chairman decided "that the show needs to be bigger and to blow up the original ideas." The new plans will apparently be evident during this coming week's lineup of WWE television. As of now only two matches have been officially confirmed — WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

Other matches matches have been hinted at already — Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest & Bad Bunny vs. The Miz & John Morrison, Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (and maybe Adam Pearce) and Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match all come to mind. But other stars like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan don't have a clear path to Mania as of this writing. And considering that WWE has to fill up two nights worth of matches, they'll need to get creative.

There's also no mention in the report of NXT being involved this year. Rhea Ripley defend the NXT Women's Championship during WrestleMania 36 and Finn Balor has spoken publicly about wanting to defend the NXT title on this year's show, but WWE has made no indication the Black & Gold Brand will have a presence as of now.

WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor reported earlier this week, "WrestleTalk has also been told that some discussions did take place about the men's NXT Championship being defended on the show, something that WrestleVotes reported last month, but this is not on the cards anymore."

And on top of all of that, WWE still has one more pay-per-view — Fastlane — to get through before they can build towards WrestleMania in earnest. Two matches have been officially booked for the March 21 show so far:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Beliar

What matches do you think should be on this year's WrestleMania card? Let us know in the comments below!