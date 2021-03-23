WWE WrestleMania 37: Updated Lineups for Night One and Night Two

✖

WrestleMania 37 is less than three weeks away and WWE made some headway in creating the card for the two-night event. By the end of the show eight matches had been announced — five of which were specifically slotted for either Night One (Saturday, April 10) or Night Two (Sunday, April 11). The event will take place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will allow up to 25,000 live fans for each night.

Check out the full WrestleMania card as it stands below, along with a quick synopsis of what's happening in each match.

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre — Lashley helped cost McIntyre the WWE title back at the Elimination Chamber, then easily beat The Miz for it eight days later. McIntyre won a handicap match during this week's Raw to ensure Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will be banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair — Belair will get her first shot at gold on the SmackDown roster thanks to winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble. The pair failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Titles at Fastlane, and Banks seemingly turned heel in the process.

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz — The rap star has been popping up on WWE television almost every week since the Royal Rumble, usually at the expense of the former WWE Champion. Bunny responded to Miz's challenge this week by smacking a guitar across his back.

We consider this another smash hit by Bad Bunny!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xDzpYqcVoU — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 23, 2021

Night Two

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge — This match has been set ever since Edge selected Reigns as his Mania opponent back at Elimination Chamber. However, numerous reports have popped up in the last 24 hours stating Daniel Bryan will be added to the match following the controversial finish at Fastlane between he and Reigns.

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley — "The Nightmare" made her debut on this week's Raw and immediately challenged Asuka for her title. "The Empress" accepted.

Other Matches

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Stipulation TBA) — Strowman threw down the challenge to McMahon on this week's Raw after squashing Elias again. McMahon accepted, then gave Strowman the freedom to pick the stipulation.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos — Styles' giant companion will make his in-ring debut as the pair challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for Raw's tag titles.

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend: Orton attempted to take out both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss at the end of this week's Raw, only to take another Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail from the heavily-burned Fiend. The match was confirmed moments later.

What do you think of the WrestleMania card so far? Let us know in the comments below!