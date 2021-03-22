Seven Matches to Book for WWE WrestleMania 37 After Fastlane

Now that Fastlane is in the books, WWE has less than three weeks to craft the full card for WrestleMania 37. Four matches have already been confirmed (though one looks like it will get changed) and plenty of storylines are ongoing, but there's a long list of big WWE stars who don't have an official match on either night of WrestleMania. Here's a look at seven possible matches WWE can book following the results of Sunday night's event. Are there any we missed? Are there any you flat-out don't agree with? Let us know in the comments below! Here's the card for WrestleMania 37, as of now:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

* WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

* SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

* Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan It's decided. Despite a valiant effort from @WWEDanielBryan, @WWERomanReigns will defend his #UniversalTitle against @EdgeRatedR at #WrestleMania! #WWEFastlane @HeymanHustle

Given how Fastlane ended, it makes all the sense in the world to add Daniel Bryan into the Reigns vs. Edge Universal Championship match. It puts Bryan and Reigns on opposite ends of the Good/Evil spectrum and leaves Edge as the man in the middle who gets to play both sides. From there you either have Reigns retain through some nefarious means or have Edge snap back into full "Ultimate Opportunist" mode and beat Bryan without having to pin Roman.

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair 𝕿𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙. 👹#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aYhYQ6kykz — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 22, 2021 I predicted the match after Elimination Chamber, and now that Ripley is confirmed to debut on Raw this week it feels like this is the direction they're going. I know there's murmurs of Charlotte having issues with the company and getting pulled from WrestleMania advertising, but for now let's assume all of that gets ironed out.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro Social media LOVES ME! https://t.co/GX0atOlo6U — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 22, 2021 It's been pretty obvious that these two are getting a one-on-one, and seeing Rollins rant about disrespect after his match with Nakamura made it a certainty.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton — Firefly Fun House Match Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021 The Fiend is back and looking extra crispy! They've already hinted at Orton needing to face his past mistakes, which screams "Firefly Fun House Match II." I don't expect it to be exactly like last time — I'm not even sure if we'll see another Firefly Fun House segment again, Wyatt's gave off more of a silent Kane w/ Paul Bearer vibe — but I still think it'll be the show's lone Cinematic Match. Plus, it's the best shot we have at a John Cena cameo!

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) .@BraunStrowman has no time to talk. He's on the 𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙩 for @shanemcmahon. #WWEFastlane Stream on @peacockTV: https://t.co/915r65SHfW pic.twitter.com/VUu08CYgDO — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 22, 2021 You knew once the green slime came out on Raw that this is where they're headed. The only question now is what stipulation they'll give it for Shane to use weapons and jump off that pirate ship. My guess is a Street Fight.

WWE United States Championship: Riddle vs. Keith Lee A kiss from a bro. 😘#WWEFastlane #USTitle @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/oqLoJxDrQK — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021 Mustafa Ali just got kicked out of Retribution and might be off TV for a bit to deal with his PCL injury, and that leaves Riddle free for Mania. My sincere hope is that Keith Lee is able to make it back in time and challenge him for the US Title.