Report: WWE Changing WrestleMania 37 Main Event

✖

Heading into Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, the main event for WrestleMania 37 remained Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship But it was made abundant clear those plans were changing by the end of the night. Bryan managed to force Reigns to tap out to the Yes Lock, but was robbed of a victory due to interference from Jey Uso and a steel chair attack from Edge (the Special Guest Enforcer for the match). Fans quickly took to Twitter after the show and campaigned for the leader of the Yes Movement to be added to the Mania match.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then reported that WWE is indeed planning a triple threat between the three, and that Bryan's addition has been planned out for at least a month. The former world champion earned a shot at facing Reigns back at Elimination Chamber, but his initial bout with "The Tribal Chief" was short lived as he had just competed against five other men inside the Chamber.

If Bryan can somehow pull off a win, it'll mark his sixth career reign as a world champion in WWE and second time he's closed out a WrestleMania by becoming world champion. He did the same back at WrestleMania XXX, beating Triple H in the show-opener before overcoming both Batista and Randy Orton in the main event.

Bryan has revealed in a number of interviews that his days as a full-time wrestler are winding down, though he never intends on fully retiring.

"So now I'm just kind of switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling took up kind of the key focus and all that kind of stuff," he told BT Sport back in December. "My contract is coming up soon and not to say that... but we're looking to transitioning me into maybe less than a full-time wrestler. My time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I'm more going to be like a full-time in dad, part-time wrestler, right? [laughs] Wrestling is my side job, daddying is my most important job."

Here's the latest on WrestleMania 37's card: