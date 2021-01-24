Report: Which WWE Legends Are Coming Back for Matches at WWE WrestleMania 37?

✖

Now that WWE has confirmed WrestleMania 37 will take place in front of tens of thousands of fans across two nights in April, the question on every fan's mind is what matches will be on the cards for the major annual event. Big current stars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will undoubtedly be in the equation, but @WrestleVotes reported this week that a handful of part-time and former stars are also being considered for major matches. The insider account wrote on Friday, "Once a decision was made to run the 2 night card for Mania, the creative team started working on "bigger" ideas. Thought is WWE now needs 4 MAJOR matches, 2 per show. That probably requires outside assistance from big names. Cena & Goldberg nearly locks. Rock unlikely. Taker TBD.

"Follow up on the Taker part," the account later added. "Majority of those backstage think he's done. And rightfully so. However, it only takes one call, from one usually conVINCing man to change all that."

Cena hasn't appeared on WWE television (outside of the WrestleMania announcement video) since losing the Firefly Fun House match to Bray Wyatt back at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg is already booked to face McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and win or lose he still has another match on his contract for 2021 that WWE could use at Mania. There's been plenty of fan speculation about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson coming back for a match with Reigns, but "The Tribal Chief" is already talking about moving the match to WrestleMania 39 (taking place outside of Los Angeles) in 2023.

Finally there's The Undertaker. "The Deadman" announced his retirement last year during The Last Ride and had a "final farewell" during the Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November. That being said, the iconic WWE star has repeatedly kept the possibility of a return alive.

"If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there," Undertaker said during his retirement announcement. "In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Do you think WWE brings back any of these four stars for WrestleMania 37? Let's hear your picks down in the comments!