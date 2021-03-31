WWE Raw Spoilers Reveal Two More WrestleMania 37 Matches

✖

WWE is currently taping next week's lineup of television as their residency inside Tampa's Tropicana Field ends after Friday's edition of SmackDown. As a result, spoilers from next week's Raw have already made their way online including a few more updates for the WrestleMania 37 card. PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Night One will feature a multi-team women's tag match, where the winner will get a shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships the following night.

This marks the first time in either of the two-night WrestleManias that a match from Night One has directly affected a match on the second night.

The lineup for WrestleMania 37 week starts off with the taped episode of Monday Night Raw on April 5, followed by the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 the following night. Then NXT will have a two-night TakeOver special, NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 7-8. Here's the full card for that:

Night One (USA Network)

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Six-Man Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Night Two (Peacock)

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

That show will be followed by a taped episode of SmackDown, then both nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11. Check out the full card below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women's Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match (reported)

Night Two