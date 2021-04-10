Jim Ross Thinks Making WWE WrestleMania a Two-Night Event Is a Terrible Idea

✖

For the second year in a row, WWE will stretch its annual WrestleMania event across two weekend nights this Saturday and Sunday. WrestleMania 36 was the first to be extended last year, but it took place inside of an empty WWE Performance Center as the COVID-19 pandemic was just getting underway. WrestleMania 37 will have fans this year, but the crowd is being limited to 25,000 fans per night.

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross spoke about the event on his Grillin' JR podcast this week and didn't sound too impressed by the idea of WWE making its biggest show of the year longer than one night. Ross consistently worked as the play-by-play announcer for every WrestleMania from 1997-2009.

"Two days. You know it's like having two days of colonoscopies," Ross said [h/t Fightful]. "Okay, I know you got to do it once a year or whatever it is, every five years - hell I don't know. But God damn, everywhere you turn that's all you hear. I hope that it works out for them. Lot of good people getting booked and it'll be another event that's over-analyzed."

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz spoke with ComicBook earlier this year and agreed that keeping WrestleMania at one night keeps the event special.

"I'm sure there's a lot of factors that go into deciding whether it should be one night or two. As the fan, I like it as one night. I like to keep it special and I don't like it one night at seven hours long either," Gewirtz said. "I know there's a tendency, and a very understandable tendency, to want to have everybody on the card and want to reward everyone for their hard work. And I get all that. That makes a ton of sense. But at a certain point as a fan, it's not necessarily about getting everybody on the card. It's unfortunate that the chips fall that way. That's how it has to do that. I think the lead-up, the stadiums and matches and everything, it should be representative of WrestleMania. And I like it over one night. That's just my personal preference. I'm sure there are people and lots of reasons why two nights are great too, but I like keeping it one and kind of just having the best of the best represented."

