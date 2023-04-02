WWE WrestleMania 39: Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus Tap Into Sin City for Entrance

WWE WrestleMania 39 has gone full Hollywood this year in Los Angeles, CA and for their match against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IO Sky, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch, Lita, and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tapped into Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez's Sin City for their big entrance. The feature film adaptation of Frank Miller's Sin City first hit theaters 18 years ago today, and now the famous cult classic has come full circle with three of the most iconic women ever to take part in WWE's various programs.

WWE WrestleMania 39 already kicked off with some memorable entrances over the course of the matches seen thus far, but this one definitely went the extra mile with an opening package that not only calls back to the cult classic Sin City film, but also kept the black and white filter up until the three WWE Superstars were ready to kick off their match in full. Check it out below as spotted by @TheEnemiesPE3 on Twitter:

As for the match itself, it made a lot of sense as to why Becky, Lita, and Trish needed to go down this darker route as they were taking on Damage CTRL, who have proven that they will go as far as they need to in order to win their matches. They've got a lot of grudges against this trio in particular, so Becky, Lita, and Trish needed to make sure they were ready in every possible facet for the match to come.

Thus now their WWE WrestleMania 39 entrance already stands out as one of the high points of a very busy weekend for the WWE still to come. As for the rest of the evening, the card and results so far for Night One of WrestleMania 39 break down as such:

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO Sky)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

How do you like Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus' Sin City entrance? How are you liking WrestleMania 39 Night One so far?