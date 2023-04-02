WWE Wrestlemania 39 Gives Logan Paul a Shawn Michaels Entrance

One of the most highly anticipated matches of either night for WrestleMania 39 is Seth Rollins taking on Logan Paul, as the two showboats haven't been shy about dishing it out to one another both in and out of the ring. With 'Mania always acting as an event where superstars put on their best faces when entering the ring, Paul surprised fans by digging into the past. Logan Paul careened his way to the ring, honoring legendary superstar Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 12.

Shawn Michaels faced Bret Hart in the twelfth entry of WrestleMania in 1996, with the former managing to claim victory in the "Iron Man Match" which to this day is still considered one of the best matches in professional wrestling. Before he was able to take the win, Michaels would enter the ring via a zipline, which Logan Paul decided to pay homage to for his bout against Seth Rollins. Paul has turned quite a few heads of WWE fans with his tenure in the organization, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him at World Wrestling Entertainment.

Logan Paul x Shawn Michaels

You can see the two entrances from the WrestleManias that are over twenty-five years apart below. Certainly, by mimicking Shawn Michaels' entrance, Paul is looking most likely to also finish his match in the same way that Shawn had when fighting Brett Hart. Luckily, we have both videos for you to see so you can compare and contrast for yourselves:

