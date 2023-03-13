WWE WrestleMania 39: Update on Steve Austin's Involvement

Steve Austin has been heavily rumored for another match at WrestleMania 39 after coming out of retirement at last year's event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" has posted a view workout videos to social media that indicate he's back in fighting shape, but there's been no indication on WWE TV (yet) that he'll play any kind of role in the show. It was previously reported that WWE tried to line up matches for Austin involving Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, only for both to fall through.

The latest rumor is that Austin will do something at the show with LA Knight since the two-night event is in Los Angeles. Sean Ross Sapp posted an update on the situation on Monday evening to Fightful Select, saying it's been pitched but not confirmed.

"Of late, we've heard that a very in-shape Steve Austin was made additional pitches to get on the show, but not for necessarily marquee matches" Sapp wrote. "LA Knight was a name rumored online, and we can confirm that's at least been pitched. However, nobody close to Austin or in WWE have been able to verify that it's happening as of yet."

"Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of sh*t and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there," Austin told the Brewbound Podcast weeks after his return match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

