"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Looks Shredded Ahead of WrestleMania Season

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is looking absolutely shredded heading into WrestleMania season. "The Texas Rattlesnake" has been uploading highlights from his recent workouts to his Instagram, furthering the speculation that he might be coming back for yet another match at WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles. The WWE legend competed in his first match since 2003 last April, agreeing to face Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. Austin looked outstanding in the 14-minute bout and reports of him being back in action again have been popping up for months.

"Morning hotel arm workout," Austin wrote in his latest post this week. "I walk at a slow clip on treadmill between sets just for the steps. Got it done in an hour. Borrowed a tricep movement from @realmattwenning page and bicep movement from @athleanx page."

Will Steve Austin Wrestle at WrestleMania 39?

Austin was asked about another match mere weeks after his bout with Owens and didn't turn down the idea. He told the Brewbound Podcast, "Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of sh*t and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."

The latest report regarding Steve Austin came from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer last month. He explained that, between Austin, John Cena and The Rock, Austin had the highest likelihood of actually being involved in the show. Stay tuned for more updates!