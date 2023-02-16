A&E Announces New Steve Austin Series, "Stone Cold Takes on America"

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin will host a new docu-series on A&E as part of the network's ongoing partnership with WWE. Titled Stone Cold Takes on America, the show's official synopsis reads, "'Stone Cold Takes on America' premieres Sunday, April 30 at 10pm ET/PT and sets out on the road with one of the most renowned WWE Superstars of all-time, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin®. Austin takes viewers on an epic adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career."

A trailer for the series features "The Texas Rattlesnake" attempting drift racing, flying a helicopter, hosting a TV news show, bowling, working at a drive-thru, axe-throwing, bartending and rafting. The official press release for WWE on A&E's lineup included a more in-depth description — "For over two decades, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of 'Stone Cold Takes on America,' Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin's old and new life — both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view — as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin can."

This story is developing...