Kevin Owens Reflects on His WrestleMania 38 Match With Steve Austin

Kevin Owens managed to get "Stone Cold" Steve Austin out of retirement and fight "The Texas Rattlesnake" in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 38 this past April. Austin looked outstanding in his first bout since 2003, going nearly 14 minutes before knocking Owens out with a Stone Cold Stunner. Ahead of his massive tag team match with John Cena on this week's SmackDown, Owens reflected on the match and how it was received backstage by the WWE legend.

"I still don't have a full grasp on how that happened," Owens told The New York Post this week."All I know is I was told by several people, from Steve to Vince McMahon to Bruce Prichard, it couldn't have been anybody other than you — meaning me — with Steve. I'm not sure who suggested it, who asked for it or how it came about. One day I'll find out. But the point is that it's extremely flattering to me that those three all thought I was the best choice. There's really no higher compliment than that for me. It doesn't get any better than that. I said it the day after the match: It's all downhill from here."

Owens and Cena are booked to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, the latter of whom had an outstanding 2022 by becoming The Bloodline's "Honorary Uce." And while their feuds on TV have spanned years, Owens had nothing but good things to say about Sami in the interview.

"He's been an incredible performer for the 22 years I've known him and it's great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should," Owens said. "He's getting the credit he's deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there's no denying they'll forever be linked and attached to one another. We'll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it's fighting or teaming. It's been a real thrill to see things develop for him."

As for Austin, the six-time WWE Champion ius heavily rumored to be involved in WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles. There's no word yet on who his opponent might be, but tell us who you think he should wrestle down in the comments!