WrestleMania Card Update: More Matches To Be Announced, Longest Show In WWE History

WWE’s current WrestleMania card stands at 14 matches and they aren’t finished yet.

According to John Pollack over at POST Wrestling, WWE will add at least two more matches to the card this week. That would bring the total WrestleMania card up to 16 matches, which will likely make this the longest event in company history. WrestleMania IV in 1988 also had 16 matches, though the show did not have the running time that this year’s event will have.

However, there are also reports that John Cena is expected to agree to a match as well, which could mean 17 matches for WrestleMania 35 (unless he were to replace Baron Corbin in Kurt Angle’s existing match on the show). There has never been a WrestleMania beyond 16 matches. Last year’s show had 14 bouts.

Both of the prospective matches that POST Wrestling is reporting to be added this week involve tag team championships. A match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships was reportedly added to the show when WWE decided to change plans last week as it relates to Asuka defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. As we all saw last week, she ended up losing the title to Charlotte Flair and will now compete in the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

The addition of the RAW Tag Team Championship match would also be the reason that The Revival were not announced as competitors for the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

The Usos will also reportedly be defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, likely in a multi-team match that should include The New Day.

