WrestleMania Card Update: More Matches To Be Announced, Longest Show In WWE History

WWE’s current WrestleMania card stands at 14 matches and they aren’t finished yet.
According to John Pollack over at POST Wrestling, WWE will add at least two more matches to the card this week. That would bring the total WrestleMania card up to 16 matches, which will likely make this the longest event in company history. WrestleMania IV in 1988 also had 16 matches, though the show did not have the running time that this year’s event will have.
However, there are also reports that John Cena is expected to agree to a match as well, which could mean 17 matches for WrestleMania 35 (unless he were to replace Baron Corbin in Kurt Angle’s existing match on the show). There has never been a WrestleMania beyond 16 matches. Last year’s show had 14 bouts.
Both of the prospective matches that POST Wrestling is reporting to be added this week involve tag team championships. A match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships was reportedly added to the show when WWE decided to change plans last week as it relates to Asuka defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. As we all saw last week, she ended up losing the title to Charlotte Flair and will now compete in the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania.
The addition of the RAW Tag Team Championship match would also be the reason that The Revival were not announced as competitors for the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.
The Usos will also reportedly be defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, likely in a multi-team match that should include The New Day.
With the addition of these two prospective matches, here is the updated WrestleMania card:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Triple Threat for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
- WWE United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
- No Holds Barred Match – Triple H’s Career On The Line
Triple H vs. Batista
- Falls Count Anywhere Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
- Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA
- 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Rumored: Possible John Cena Match
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (Prospective, Multi-Team)
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match (Prospective)
- Plus: Alexa Bliss will serve as host of the show, Elias will have a special musical performance, and Colin Jost and Michael Che serve as special correspondents.