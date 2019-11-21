Zelina Vega Blasts Lana for Awful Acting, Awkward Storyline With Bobby Lashley and Rusev

WWE fans have made it no secret in recent weeks that they’re not fans of Lana’s ongoing cheating storyline with Bobby Lashley and Rusev on Monday Night Raw. Well it turns out they’re not alone, as fellow Raw star Zelina Vega roasted “The Ravishing Russian” during a heated Twitter exchange early Thursday morning. The issue started when Vega posted a photo of herself and Andrade from this week’s Raw where she called herself the best dressed wrestler on the Red Brand. Lana, who claimed she was wearing “Versace head to toe” for her promo this week (where she claimed she had filed for divorced and issued a restraining order against Rusev), took exception to the comment.

I’m 100 % sure @Versace dressing me from head to toe made me by far the best dressed on Monday Night #Raw…. but I respect you putting some crystals & sequins on your attire @hm attire,” Lana wrote.

It turns out that was a mistake.

1.Congrats on the views, I know how natural it is 4U 2B a trainwreck, the real challenge will be when u have to pretend ur a hard working & honest person bcz ur acting is awful 😂 2.The comedy spots are getting 2 ur head, come back to reality where ur not special & no1 dressed u. https://t.co/oaZtmHkO0z — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 21, 2019

Lana tried to fire back, but was met with an even harsher response.

Glad you hopped off @fightbobby long enough to compose such an intelligent and insightful tweet, but it’s really okay mama.. it’s better when your mouth is plugged and occupied. Don’t do me any favors, I’m good! https://t.co/jBvIkQMPvb — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 21, 2019

Though he’s been made to look like the fool throughout the storyline, Rusev defended it during a recent interview with The Sun.

It’s great,” Rusev said. “I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that’s been around for years. It’s getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it’s the hottest storyline going on.

“It’s a collaboration,” he added. “There’s adjustments that we make [outside of kayfabe], but that’s just life. We’re committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we’re professionals and we’re coping with it.”