WWE's Tiffany Stratton Gets Big Win Ahead of Elimination Chamber Debut on SmackDown

Bianca Belair got things started on WWE SmackDown, taking place the eve before her match at Elimination Chamber. She would be ringside for a match between two of her competitors Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton. That would come into play late in the match, as Stratton would punch Belair before running into the ring. That led to Belair running after her, but while the referee was distracted with that, Morgan was able to pin Stratton for the 3-count. Unfortunately, the referee didn't see it, and that led to Morgan colliding with Belair and setting up Stratton for a big win before she walks into the Elimination Chamber.

Morgan was on the attack early and caused Stratton to leave the ring and towards the back. Morgan caught up to her and slammed Stratton into the barricade and then slammed her into the steel steps. Morgan got knocked down with a clothesline from Stratton and Stratton followed up with kicks to keep Morgan down. Stratton slammed Morgan into the turnbuckle but Morgan countered a move and hit a backstabber and went for a cover.

Stratton kicked out but Morgan stayed aggressive, throwing Stratton into the corner. Stratton hit the double stomps and went for the cover, but Morgan kicked out. Stratton threw Morgan and then almost got pinned with by Morgan, but Stratton kicked out and rolled out of the ring.

Back from the commercial, Stratton was in control. Stratton taunted Morgan several times, which only angered Morgan, but Stratton was able to keep things close. Morgan hit a few shoulder tackles and then kicked Stratton into the corner. Morgan hit a knee strike and then went up top and hit the codebreaker into a cover, but Stratton kicked out of the pin.

Morgan got caught and slammed down by Stratton into a cover, but Morgan kicked out. Stratton went for the prettiest moonsault ever but Morgan dodged it and hit a double stomp. Morgan slammed Stratton down and went for a pin, but Stratton kicked out. Stratton avoided Morgan's next move and hit a powerbomb on Liv, but Morgan was still able to kick out of the pin. Stratton dragged Morgan over for another moonsault, but Morgan stopped this one too. Morgan then hit a powerbomb but Stratton kicked out.

Before Stratton headed back to the ring she slapped Belair in the face and ran back in. Belair chased her and the referee stopped her from entering the ring, but Morgan had pinned Stratton for a three count at the same time. Stratton kicked Morgan away and that caused her to run into Belair, knocking her off the ring apron to the floor.

Stratton capitalized and pinned Morgan when she turned around, getting the victory against her Elimination Chamber opponents. Stratton ran out of the ring before Morgan and Belair could catch up with her, and they will surely be looking for payback tomorrow.

