WWE’s Brock Lesnar Splits Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Family on SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown was loaded with intriguing matchups, but it’s hard to argue that one of the most anticipated events of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, especially after that promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman last week. Reigns was out first for tonight’s contract signing with Heyman alongside him, and then Lesnar made his way to the ring and sat down at the table. Reigns was given the contract first and then he passed it to Heyman to look over. Once he gave it another look he approved and confirmed it had everything they asked for and Reigns signed.

Then things got interesting. Lesnar was then handed the contract, and he didn’t bat an eye, signing immediately and putting his feet on the table. Reigns was shocked, and he had some words for Lesnar.

“You must be some kind of a dumbass,” Reigns said. “Some big dumb farmer. You sign it without even reading it huh?”

Lesnar smiled and then said, “I already read the contract this morning, with my advocate Paul Heyman.” The expression on Reigns face said it all, and Heyman looked shocked and fearful. Lesnar just laughed and walked out of the ring, leaving the Bloodline fractured in his wake, especially after seeing Reigns grow angrier by the minute, so much so that he looked like he was grabbing a chair. Heyman was in full grovel mode as Lesnar walked away with a smile on his face.

You can find the official description for tonight’s Supersized SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back en route to his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Semifinal showdowns and so much more, on a two-and-a-half hour Supersized SmackDown airing tonight at 8/7 C on FS1 with the last half hour commercial-free.”

Here’s the full card:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (non title match)

Naomi vs Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The Street Profits (title match)

Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Carmella vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Semifinals)

