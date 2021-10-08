WWE’s Undertaker Was Worried Working with New Day Would Take His Character Too Far From His Roots

The Undertaker and the New Day are both at the center of Netflix’s Escape The Undertaker, an interactive experience that is something altogether new for WWE. That doesn’t just apply to the format though, as just the pairing of Undertaker and New Day is in itself something fans haven’t seen much of. In a new interview with ET Online, Undertaker explained why that happened to be the case, and why he was initially a bit worried that working with The New Day would take his character a bit too far from his roots, since the trio is known for their fun and lighthearted energy and Undertaker…well, is known as The Deadman. Thankfully that did not turn out to be the case though (via Fightful).

“I worked with them a little in the ring, but not nearly — I never had a program or really spent a lot of time being creative with them. I think what was really the coolest part of it is their energy, right? They have this dynamic positive energy and then you put that in contrast to The Undertaker, which is obviously a dark force and I was a little leery at the beginning when I’m thinking you know, conceptually. Is it going to be too funny or will it take The Undertaker too far out of his roots? But it was just the opposite. Their energy played against mine so well,” Undertaker said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Big E as well, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the experience.

“It was great. So, the nice thing is, as much as he’s in many ways from a different era, even though he’s done stuff recently, he’s been around enough that we have a bit of a rapport with Taker,” Big E said. “His daughters have been New Day fans for a while and they do unicorn theme stuff and he shared that, and it’s been very, very sweet. So yeah, just being able to be there with Undertaker, and we would sit sometimes while we’re all eating and hear some of his stories.”

Big E was a huge fan of Taker, and the experience didn’t disappoint.

“It’s just really cool because I remember, and this is not to age him, but I used to watch the Undertaker when I was a small kid. I am 35 now. He’s been around for a very, very long time, and it’s just cool to have a living legend amongst your presence, just shooting takes with you and eating catering. So, it was a good time,” Big E said.

Escape The Undertaker is available on Netflix now.