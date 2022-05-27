The Young Bucks Impersonate The Hardy's and Bring WWE Legend to AEW Rampage

✖

Bryan Danielson and Matt Sydal kicked off tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, and then it was time for The Young Bucks, and they certainly made their entrance a memorable one. The Young Bucks came out to the ring for their match against Taylor Rust and John Crews, but they weren't clad in their usual gear. Instead, they were dressed as Matt and Jeff Hardy, and they went all-in with their get-ups and entrance, mimicking The Hardys brilliantly. They went above and beyond though by entering with The New Brood's Gangrel, and when they eventually got in the ring they kept the schtick going.

The Bucks would pull out some of The Hardy's trademark moves and maneuvers, and while they put up a fight, the Bucks would take the pin and the win. Gangrel would get into the ring and celebrate with the Bucks, but then they turned on him and started to deliver a beatdown to the WWE Legend.

That's when Matt and Jeff emerged from backstage and came to help Gangrel, and they were about to knock them out before Cutler interfered. Then the Hardys turned around and that gave Gangrel the time to deliver an attack of his own, and the three celebrated in the ring together.

Gangrel is most often associated with his legendary faction The Brood, and many have wondered why we never got a full reunion. In a previous interview with SEScoops, Gangrel was asked about reuniting The Brood in WWE, and he said "No, I would talk to Edge, he would tell me that he didn't believe Vince McMahon believed people will remember The Brood, let alone myself."

He also revealed that it took Edge quite some time to even get the music for the Broodbath cleared. "[Vince is] very set on certain things, so [Edge] told me he had to work like two and a half months to get the music to be able to do a 'Broodbath,' not a bloodbath because the networks wouldn't have blood," Gangrel said.

