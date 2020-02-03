One-Punch Man's New OVA Features a Solid Garou Fight

One-Punch Man's second season was one of the most divisive anime releases of 2019. Not only was a much anticipated follow up to one of the best received first seasons of the 2010s, the wait was pretty long too. But before it hit screens officially, reports began to pop up about troubles with studio and staff behind the scenes. Fans of the first season began to realize that many of these stories were true as many of the episodes for One-Punch Man Season 2 failed to live up to increasingly higher expectations.

But one major success of the second season that many fans can agree on is the introductions of Garou and Suiryu to the anime. The majority of the focus for the second season shifted away from Saitama and Genos and followed the Hero Killer Garou and powerful fighter Suiryu as they began to carve out their own identities in this hero world.

While the two never met in any official capacity in the second season of the series, the newest OVA bundled along for One-Punch Man's home video release features a fight scene between Garou and Suiryu that proves that there was quite a bit of work put into the fights in the second season! Check it out below:

One Punch Man: Garou vs Suiryu OVA. This Fight is so good 🥰 pic.twitter.com/1Wr0XaVPqG — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) February 3, 2020

This particular fight comes from the fourth OVA special bundled with One-Punch Man's Season 2 home video releases and features Garou and Suiryu competing in a virtual fighting game tournament. The two never physically cross blows, but as the two of them fight one another in this virtual space and impress each other with their skills, the fight begins to take shape and results in the cool clip you see above.

Considering how much power the two of them displayed during their respective fights in the main series, seeing a full clash between the two would certainly be a fun watch!

One-Punch Man's second season recently ended its run on Adult Swim's Toonami block, but there's currently no third season in sight. Viz Media describes the season as such, "Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance."