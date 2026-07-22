Toonami’s Wildest Anime Gets a New Physical Release Ahead of Season 2

Since the Summer 2026 anime season is ongoing, several new anime series are being introduced to fans. The year is far from over, but fans have been introduced to dozens of exciting and unique shows. This also includes Rooster Fighter, one of the newest Toonami hits. The anime is also streaming on Netflix in various regions and became a surprising hit. Based on the action comedy manga written and illustrated by Shu Sakuratani, the anime premiered as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. While the manga is currently ongoing, the anime was brought to life by the underrated Snzigen studio. The first season reached its conclusion on June 22nd, 2026, and it’s already confirmed to release its Blu-ray DVD. While the details haven’t been confirmed yet, the official website of Viz Media announced that the Blu-ray is coming soon.

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We can expect more updates on the Blu-ray release. Viz Media also confirms that the Blu-ray will be available on Crunchyroll Store. We can expect the Blu-ray DVD to come with its fair share of bonuses. Meanwhile, it’s already been a month since the first season’s finale, but there haven’t been any updates on the anime’s second season. The manga debuted in 2020, and it’s still ongoing, which means the animation studio has more than enough material to release a second season.

What Is Rooster Fighter About?

Image Courtesy of Sanzigen

The story centers around a wandering rooster named Keiji who travels all over Japan and protects it from demonic threats. The story takes place three years after the mutant demons appeared in Japan. While many of these demons are harmless and even helpful, others run amok in the cities, causing trouble everywhere. The ones that are evil are created from humans suffering from emotional distress and trauma, allowing them to evolve into something more intelligent and dangerous.

While Keiji has made it his mission to defeat every threat to humanity he encounters, his ultimate goal is to find and kill the mutant dubbed “The White Demon” who killed his sister, Sara, to avenge her death. The anime takes a unique approach in presenting a rooster as the greatest defender of humanity who fights against opponents several times bigger than him. While the idea seems ridiculous at first glance, Keiji is often portrayed as an inspiring hero, not much different from most Shonen protagonists.

Rooster Fighter Is a Must-Watch For All Action Fans

Image Courtesy of Sanzigen

Although the series has serious undertones, the anime is as hilarious as it could get. The charm of the story lies in the fact that it doesn’t shy away from incorporating mature content that surprisingly works in favor of its absurd comedy.

The first episode establishes a compelling backstory for its protagonist, adding real emotional weight to his character as he pursues revenge for his sister. Even so, the unhinged moments remain its strongest aspect, often leaning into parody, including Keiji performing a special projectile attack that clearly references Goku’s Kamehameha.

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