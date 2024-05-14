Chainsaw Man Reveals How Denji Can Be Human Again

Denji is going through a rough patch in Chainsaw Man's manga, as the Chainsaw Devil is searching for Nayuta in the face of big challenges. As the anime protagonist teams up with Famine and Asa Mitaka to help search the streets, one of the four horseman drops a major reveal when it comes to Denji. Should he want to return to his human form, it is possible, and Fami breaks down how Denji can leave his days as Chainsaw Man behind him.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 165, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. To catch you up to speed, Denji was kidnapped by the government thanks to once again taking on the role of Chainsaw Man. With Famine needing the Chainsaw Devil to fight against the coming of the Death Devil, a jailbreak was enacted to make sure that he was ready for what is to come. Now on the run from both the government and the Chainsaw Man Church, Asa and Fami go on to reveal that their ultimate plan is to make sure that Denji is able to regain his humanity.

How Can Denji Become Human Again?

During a discussion regarding their next steps, Famine tells both Denji and Asa how the former can become human once again. Here's how the horseman of the apocalypse breaks it down, "Your heart's power is what makes you Chainsaw Man. It's the power of a contract. The terms of your contract require you to live a normal life. If you break the contract, the heart's owner – the real Chainsaw Man – will emerge. If we defeat the real Chainsaw Man and transplant a human heart into your body, you can become an ordinary human again."

While it seems that there is a path for Denji to lose his supernatural powers, there are two big factors as to these events taking place. Number one is whether Denji wants to go back to being a normal person, as he himself states that going back is "impossible" in the same chapter. Number two is that Fami could be lying, telling false truths to make sure that everything goes her way in the coming battle. Ultimately, we're sure to find out if Denji will give up his "gifts" as the manga continues.

