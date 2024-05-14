My Hero Academia Reveals Star and Stripe's Lethal Blow to All For One

America's number one hero was able to unleash an attack that has thrown Shigaraki and All For One for a loop.

My Hero Academia's seventh season ushered in the arrival of Star And Stripe, pitting America's top hero against heir apparent to All For One, Shigaraki. Thanks to Kathleen Bate harboring one of the strongest Quirks of the series to date, New Order, anime fans wondered just how long this fight would continue. With season seven's second episode, many fans were thrown for a loop at the battle's conclusion, with Star And Stripe able to deliver a massive blow to Shigaraki in the fight's final moments.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the second episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, be forewarned that we'll be exploring spoiler territory. As anime fans witnessed in the recent installment. Star And Stripe has died. Unable to deliver a blow to Shigaraki that would have killed one of her allies, the young villain grabs Kathleen's face. Thanks to his decaying Quirk, America's top hero finds herself succumbing to this power and dying as a result. Luckily, while Shigaraki and All For One are able to acquire the Quirk known as "New Order", they get more than they bargained for.

New Order's Final Order

Rather than using her Quirk to save herself, Star And Stripe gives New Order one last rule to make sure that it wasn't used against the heroes of the world. As Shigaraki takes in the powerful Quirk, Kathleen reveals that she made it so that New Order would "rebel" against other Quirks, meaning that it would destroy all the other Quirks inside of All For One's new host. Feeling all of his stolen Quirks being destroyed from within Shigaraki begins to freak out even as his opponent is turned to dust.

Unfortunately for the heroes, Kathleen's final gambit doesn't kill Shigaraki but it does do serious damage to the young antagonist. With many of his powers destroyed and his body being blown apart to boot, Tomura forces New Order on a young nearby criminal, making sure that Shigaraki would survive. While Star And Stripe might not be a part of the final battle of the series, she was able to give Deku and his friends a week of prep time before Shigaraki's body is healed.

