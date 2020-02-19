Fierce My Hero Academia Cosplay Awakens Hitoshi Shinso

My Hero Academia fans have a hard time choosing favorites these days. Thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi, even the most one-off character can warrant a fandom, and the artist knows how to tug on those emotions just right. Horikoshi works to make even the unlikeable popular, and one fan decided to honor one of the series' loners with a stunning cosplay.

Over on Instagram, the user dumb.oni.cosplay decided to share their take on the one and only Hitoshi Shinso. The character was introduced during the second season of My Hero Academia, and he became a quick fav with fans. In fact, Shinso's popularity has propelled his story in the canon, and this cosplay is just one of many fans can expect to see.

The cosplay itself is fairly simple, and it is based on a later design which Shinso rocks. He is still dressed in his P.E. uniform as the boy is not in the Hero Course yet. However, you can see this genderbent look does give Shinso some hot pink nails and long purple ombre hair which rocks.

Thee cosplay also uses some accessories which fans might not realize if they are not caught up with the manga. For one, Shinso is wearing a limp cream scarf, and that piece should ring a bell. After all, a certain teacher at UA Academy has an identical scarf, and the accessory is joined by a mask. The muffler appears to have speakers and receivers attached, so manga readers will know exactly how this tool powers up Shinso's brainwashing power.

With this My Hero Academia cosplay earning all of the praise, fans are eager to see Shinso pop up in the story so far. The boy got a major promotion in the manga not long ago, so we know there is more in store for Shinso. And if we know anything, it is that the fandom will celebrate his milestones in due time.

