It's Time For My Hero Academia To Bring Back Stain

Of all the villains that have appeared so far in the franchise of My Hero Academia, perhaps there has been none more interesting than that of Stain. While villains like All For One, Shigaraki, and Overhaul are looking to eliminate heroes in order to create a world that is more beneficial to them, Stain hit the scene and had a far more nuanced goal for the world at large. Believing that All Might is the only hero that is truly worthy of being a hero, Stain sees most of the hero community as "pretenders", saving lives simply for the fame and fortune. Stain has been absent since his initial appearance and we think it's about time he returned!

Stain, after going on a spree of killing or critically injuring heroes on patrol, ran into several students from Class 1-A at UA Academy. With Midoriya, Todoroki, and Iida combining their quirks to bring down the villainous zealot, Stain was captured and placed into a special lock down facility known as Tartarus. Since his appearance in the second season of My Hero Academia, he has been missing though his legacy lives on. Before his imprisonment, his message was broadcast over the news, causing a number of younger, disillusioned quirk wielders such as Toga and Dabi to join the League of Villains to "spread his message".

Stain returning wouldn't just be interesting in that it would once again pit a powerful villain against the students of UA Academy, it would give audiences a chance to see just what this antagonist feels about the world now that his message has essentially bolstered the ranks of the League of Villains. At the end of the day, Stain was attempting to make the world better for people, albeit in an insane, twisted way and he didn't want a flurry of super villains to emerge as a result of his message, as far as we know any way.

Would Stain be ok with so many young villains arising as a result of his message? Would he act as a force outside of the realm of either hero or villain, fighting against all parties involved? Certainly, with the Paranormal Liberation Front becoming insanely powerful thanks to him in a roundabout way, it would be an extremely fascinating story beat to see just how he would view the world now, especially with All Might gone.

While Stain has neither returned in the anime or the manga, his absence has certainly been noticed and we are crossing our fingers that he makes his return to the franchise sooner rather than later. With the manga giving us the Paranormal Liberation Front war that brings together over one hundred thousand villains, Stain coming back would certainly add fuel to the fire in this confrontation!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

