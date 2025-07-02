Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Drops Worrying Update for Anime Star

While Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 2 is easily one of next year’s most anticipated manga, and while everything does seem to be progressing well thus far, a piece of unfortunate and unavoidable news might throw a wrench in it all. There is hope that the anime will return on time as well as the health of one of the main cast members improves, but only time will tell what comes of the situation and how it will affect the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Atsumi Tanezaki, the voice actor of the titular protagonist, Frieren, as well as other popular characters, she has continued her work under the supervision and guidance of medical professionals. However, recently, her health has only gotten worse, and thus, she has decided that recovery should take priority, which means her work will be limited or halted completely. She will also be taking a break from social media to focus on her well-being and has apologised to fans for the situation. It is great news that the star is devoted to recovery and has taken measures to improve her health, and hopefully, she will make a quick comeback and be in better health.

Frieren’s Star Urges Fans Not To Worry

While most fans were concerned and happy she was taking the necessary steps to heal, it is no doubt that worries regarding the anime’s return would surface. Whether the series would be delayed or not was a concern, but fortunately, the voice actor confirmed that her work would remain unchanged, meaning she will continue lending her voice even if her activities are heavily limited. This means that she might continue to voice Frieren, and this is more likely given that the elf is the most popular character she voices.

Her other major roles include Anya Forger from Spy x Family, Rio Futaba from the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise, and Hatori Chise from The Ancient Magus’ Bride. The first two characters are in a season which will air this year, with Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus in July 2025 and Spy x Family Season 3 scheduled for October 2025. Her schedule is definitely busy, so it will be interesting to see how this latest turn of events affects these series in particular. It is hopeful that she recovers well and soon enough to continue voicing these characters, and there’s a good chance that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will not be too affected.