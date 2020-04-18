Dragon Ball Star Raises Quarantine Spirits By Helping Fans Use Vegeta's Final Flash

✖

These are uncertain times as the spread of the novel coronavirus has impacted the world in some pretty unexpected ways. The use of social distancing and quarantine practices as a way of curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease is leaving an impact on many industries, and fans have begun to see how it's starting to impact the anime industry. But there are silver linings in this troubled time as fans have been using this time to re-discover some of the classic anime like Dragon Ball Z released over the years.

It could still be tough for many as anxiety continues to build, but Ryo Horikawa (the voice behind Vegeta in the original Japanese language broadcast of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and more) is trying to ease fans' anxieties during this time with a fun collaboration. Recording himself acting out Vegeta's Final Flash attack, he's collaborated with a few fans to act it out! It's certainly a fun thing to do when bored at home!

Dragon Ball's anime future might be uncertain for the moment, and this goes doubly so for what Vegeta's future as a character will be, but at least there are over 30 years of the series to enjoy at the moment. Now is as good of a time as any to look back on Vegeta's journey throughout the years, and perhaps even act out some of your favorite moments?

Are you checking out more Dragon Ball Z during these quarantine times? Could you pull off your own version of Vegeta's Final Flash? Which is the best use of it in the entire series? Which Vegeta fight is the best overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

