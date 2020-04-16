Dragon Ball Fans Rally Behind Their Favorite Vegeta Forms
Though Goku is currently the "king of transformations" in Dragon Ball Super, he is surely followed close behind by Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans, and fans are coming together via social media to choose which version of the anti-hero they most prefer. In the manga of the current arc of the series, Vegeta is looking to explore a brand new and strange world of power, learning techniques from the planet Yardrat which famously taught Goku how to master the technique of Instant Transmission. While we aren't sure if this will warrant a new transformation, we definitely think we'll see a brand new Vegeta soon!
When Vegeta first appeared in the series proper, he was a planet destroying, mad dog that was in the employ of the extraterrestrial despot, Freeza, who had destroyed his home planet and the majority of the Saiyan race. Over the years however, he grew accustomed to the peaceful ways of the earth and became more like Son Goku, while still retaining his prideful character and quest to become the strongest in the universe. With numerous transformations under his belt, fans definitely have plenty to choose from when it comes to picking their favorite Vegeta!
Super Vegeta
Faltó Super Vegeta— PapiEscanor7️⃣ (@PatasDeMerlin) April 11, 2020
Está mamadisimoo pic.twitter.com/uHqdZm03v5
We All Forget About Baby Vegeta
Can't forget about these 🔥 pic.twitter.com/igElE5H91k— 𝙏𝙤𝙭 (@Toxifys) April 11, 2020
The Vegetas of Broly
SSJ
SSG
SSB
All in Shintani's style pic.twitter.com/IrqXWV93ev— Lenguy (@lenguy4) April 11, 2020
Copy Vegeta
Copy Vegeta, and Copy Vegeta Blue pic.twitter.com/trdpaBNlYU— Mr.X (@IGotOREOOOOOS) April 12, 2020
Blue, 4, And God
April 11, 2020
Kid Vegeta (Different From Baby Vegeta)
Kid Vegeta is very unhappy!!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/j144T86P2t— Andrew Lee (@CtrlAltBake) April 11, 2020
Strong Words
Anything but this straight trash pic.twitter.com/4s15DCgcQp— THATKID (@THATKlD) April 11, 2020
Some Strong Picks
Ssj4, majin, god pic.twitter.com/RSnfFe9uP6— Maximo scabini 🎄 (@l_scabini) April 11, 2020
