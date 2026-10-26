Bleach’s Final Episode Timeskip Officially Debuts Ichigo & Rukia’s Kids in the Anime

Bleach has now officially come to an end with the release of its final episode after 22 years of the anime, and with it has officially introduced Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki’s respective future children to the anime after a timeskip. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returned for its final two episodes this month after a surprise hiatus in production, and the penultimate episode of the series brought the long fight against Yhwach to its end as the villain was defeated across all three realms at the same time.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has now come to an end with the launch of the anime’s final episode ever, and with it has revealed a timeskip that takes place ten years after the end of the fight against Yhwach. Adapting the final chapters from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, the anime also fully introduces Kazui Kurosaki and Ichika Abarai to the series as the future children of Ichigo and Rukia (who go on to have their own families), respectively.

Bleach Introduces Kazui and Ichika With the Anime’s Final Episode Timeskip

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 is titled “Death & Strawberry,” and it takes place ten years after the fight against Yhwach. All three realms are now at peace, and everyone has gone on to live their lives. Rukia has been named as the new Captain of Squad 13, and Renji is her Lieutenant. It’s also revealed that the two of them have since entered a romantic relationship, and have had a daughter named Ichika, who has since become a Soul Reaper Cadet. As for Ichigo, he’s had a peaceful future as well as he took over his dad’s clinic in the future together with his own family.

Ichigo and Orihime have since gotten married, and the two of them have had a son named Kazui. Much like his parents, Kazui has a strong affinity to see ghosts but might be inherently stronger than the both of them combined. The episode sees him quickly dealing with the final remnants of Yhwach’s lingering power in an instant (without even really knowing what was going on), and is even a Soul Reaper himself. This even takes Ichika by surprise as Kazui is able to freely summon his own power at will as the final episode comes to an end.

What’s Next for Kazui and Ichika in Bleach‘s Future?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s final episode introduces Azusa Tachibana as the voice of Kazui Kurosaki, and Ayaka Ohashi as the voice of Ichika Abarai. While this is the final episode of the anime after 22 long years, this isn’t the end of Bleach’s story. Series creator Tite Kubo actually returned to the series a few years ago with a special one-shot to celebrate the manga’s anniversary, and with it picked up from the events of the final episode with the start of a whole new arc with new threats and more.

If the anime’s production team decides to return for more episodes of the Bleach anime in the future, this one-shot release gives them fertile ground to explore. As Kazui and Ichika are aged up a little more with this story, it seems like Kazui’s power would put him at the center of all the new events. Until this story continues, fans will be left wondering what’s next for Bleach in the future. What do you think of Kazui and Ichika’s debut in Bleach’s final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!