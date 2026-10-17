New Bleach Final Season Trailer Reveals First Look at Anime Finale After Hiatus – Watch Now

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is soon officially making its return from a month long hiatus for the anime’s final two episodes ever, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the grand finale with a slick new trailer. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity hit a surprising snag a month ago when it suddenly announced that the production team would need additional time to work on the final two episodes of the anime. Thankfully, the additional wait will soon be over.

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With the final season of the series going on hiatus for the last month to work on the final two episodes, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is coming back later this week with the first of these final two episodes. Giving fans the first look at this final battle against Yhwach (which already seems to be expanded from Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga version), you can check out the final trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War below to get ready.

When Do Bleach‘s Final Episodes Come Out?

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As previously confirmed by Viz Media, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. This will be the Japanese audio release with English subtitles. If you are more interested in the English dub release, however, it has also been revealed that the dubbed version of Episode 49 will be debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT followed by Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT

Very important new additions to the cast have been revealed ahead of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity‘s official finale as well. It has been announced that Kazui Kurosaki will be voiced by Azusa Tachibana, and Ichika Abarai will be voiced by Ayaka Ohashi. They’ll be making their official debuts in the epilogue following the fight with Yhwach, but English dub voice cast for these new additions (or their relative screen time in these final episodes) have yet to be confirmed as of this time. It’s just another reason to be excited for what’s next.

How Is Bleach’s Anime Going to End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has made plenty of changes to Kubo’s original manga version of the events through all four seasons of its run thus far, and that’s certainly going to be the case with the finale. The original version of this final fight was relatively short as Kubo was seemingly rushed to his conclusion during the manga’s final weeks with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the anime has extended it with Yhwach fully invading all three territories. There are all sorts of characters now in the mix for this fight as a result.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is going to end with these final two episodes either way, but there’s still more planned for the franchise. Bleach Fes. has been announced as a special event coming to Japan next February to celebrate the anime’s grand finale, so fans are hoping to see some possible news of an anime continuation to come from it. Either way, it’s been a long road for this series that fans will see come to an end.

What are you hoping to see from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s final two episodes? Can you believe it’s really the end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!