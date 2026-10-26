After 22 Years, Bleach Anime Ends With Final Episode Timeskip

Bleach has officially ended its TV anime franchise with the release of its final episode after 22 long years, and with it gives fans a look at how Ichigo Kurosaki and the others are now living ten years after the fight with Yhwach. It’s been a long wait for fans to see the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original manga to make it to screen, but Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off that return a few years ago with four seasons taking on the massive final war for the fate of all three worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has now ended its own four season run with its final episode, and it comes over ten years following the end of the original TV anime series. With the penultimate episode officially ending the long fight against Yhwach, the final episode of the anime then goes ten years into the future to reveal what life is like for Ichigo and the others as they prepare for what’s next in their lives. Check out the special ending for the grand finale below.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Officially Ends With Episode 50 Timeskip

Play video

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 is titled “Death & Strawberry,” and adapts the final two chapters from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. Taking place ten years after the fight with Yhwach, the episode reveals what’s happened to everyone during all that time. Not only are a new set of Captains revealed for the Thirteen Court Guard Squads (including some former Captain favorites), the episode then reveals that Rukia has been newly crowned as Captain of Squad 13 with Renji being her Lieutenant. All the while a mysterious spiritual pressure starts to form.

Meanwhile, Ichigo and the others are gathering to watch Chad’s professional boxing fight. It’s revealed that Ichigo has married Orihime, and the two have had a child together named Kazui. It’s the same for Rukia and Renji, who have had a child together named Ichika. Kazui is revealed to not only have an affinity to see spirits like his mother and father have, but also quickly deals with the spiritual pressure as it forms. This turns out to have been the final remnants of Yhwach, and now he’s been fully dealt with for good. All three worlds are at peace.

Is This Really the End for Bleach?

Image Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has ended its TV anime run, but there’s still much more of the franchise to celebrate in the near future. The franchise has announced it will be returning next year with a special “Bleach Fes.” event in Japan to celebrate how far the anime has come in 22 years. This event will feature members of the voice cast and staff reflecting on the anime, and if we’re lucky it could be where the anime teases what’s coming next.

Because while the anime has completed its adaptation of Bleach‘s original manga run, there are still other things that could be adapted. Kubo himself returned to series years after with an official one-shot that actually started a whole new arc against returning enemies from a new realm, Hell. If fans are lucky, we could see the anime return for more someday down the line.

What did you think of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s finale? Can you believe Bleach is really over after 22 years? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!