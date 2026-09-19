Bleach Officially Returning With Major Event After Anime’s Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has announced that the franchise will be returning with a major event after the anime’s final episode. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has kicked off its final season this Summer, and unfortunately fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the final two episodes due to a sudden production hiatus. But thankfully there’s still plenty to look forward to in the future as the franchise is going all out to help celebrate how everything has gone down with a big event on the way.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity might be in the midst of a hiatus for the moment while the anime’s production team takes more time to work on the final episodes, but there is still something big to reveal this week as the anime has announced a major event taking place next year. Coming next February following the end of the anime, “Bleach Fes” is going to be a big stage event in Japan and you can check out its special teaser trailer and poster below.

Bleach Confirms Major Event Coming After Anime’s Final Episode

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Bleach Fes. will be taking place between February 27 and 28 next year, and it’s going to feature members of the voice cast taking the stage. It’s yet to be revealed what fans can hope to see as part of this new event, but the anime franchise has revealed that they will be using this event to celebrate the anime’s grand finale along with highlighting how far it’s come over the years. But as fans look ahead to the potential future of the franchise, it’s certainly an event that has a good chance to make a big splash with even more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is set to wrap up its adaptation of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, but fans know well enough by now that the story actually continued. Five years ago as part of Bleach‘s previous anniversary celebration, Kubo returned to the series with a special one-shot manga release that actually kicked off an entire new arc with a tease for more in the future. There’s a chance fans might see that get an anime adaptation someday, and this event would be the perfect time to announce something like that. But then again, it’s best not to put too many hopes on it.

When Does Bleach’s Final Episode Come Out?

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The anime is in the middle of a hiatus, but thankfully it’s not too much longer before it returns with its final two episodes. The Japanese language version of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. The English dub release dates have been confirmed too as Episode 49 will be debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT, and then followed by Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has been introducing all kinds of twists and turns through its run thus far, so there’s a hope that there are even bigger plans for the final two episodes of the anime overall. With Ichigo now in the true final fight against Yhwach, there’s a lot of anticipation to see how the anime brings it all to an end. Catch up with it all on Hulu in the meantime.