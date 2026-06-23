Bleach’s Rumored Hell Arc Sequel Could Finally Make Fans’ Dreams Come True

There are major rumors swirling around about Bleach creator Tite Kubo returning to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump with an official new arc of the manga, and it could be the sequel that fans have been waiting years to see. It’s been ten years since Bleach’s manga came to an end, and fans are finally going to get to see that grand finale making it to screens this Summer with the final season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. But while this is the end of the original story, it’s not actually the end.

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As part of a celebration of the manga’s 20th anniversary of its original debut, Bleach series creator Tite Kubo returned with a brand new one-shot manga story set after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War. Titled “No Breathes From Hell,” fans have been wanting to see a full extension of this Hell Arc ever since, and this rumored sequel could finally deliver on that promise if Kubo is ready to return to action with a new full serialization on a potential weekly basis.

Bleach Could Return to Shonen Jump With Hell Arc Sequel

Courtesy of Shueisha

According to various, currently unconfirmed rumors, Bleach creator Tite Kubo will be returning to Shonen Jump for a serialization of the Hell Arc that had begun with that original one-shot story. While there are still many details up in the air because it’s such an early rumor, this would make a lot of sense considering that Kubo has been very interested in Bleach for the past half-decade. Not only expanding its universe with an official spinoff story, Burn the Witch, but that one-shot as well.

Bleach: “No Breathes From Hell” takes place a few years after the events of the final chapter of the original series, and reveals that when too powerful of a figure dies they aren’t reincarnated. Instead they are sent to a Hellish different kind of realm, and are kept under lock and key together with other ultra-powerful beings that have died over the course of all this time. This one-shot brought Szayelaporro Granz back to life, and revealed that his hatred had changed him to become much stronger than he ever was during his lifetime.

When Could Bleach’s New Sequel Cover?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Bleach: “No Breathes From Hell” wrapped up its run back in 2021 with a massive cliffhanger that fans have been wanting to see continue ever since. It was explained that with powers like Yhwach gone from the world, it now left Hell as the truly powerful realm that could finally expand on the other worlds. It’s teased that through Hell fans will see new versions of all of the characters that were killed through the original series, but that’s not all.

It’s also been teased that Hell could also include those Soul Reaper captains that have died as well. Not only major names we’ve seen in action, but even those from the past whose designs weren’t revealed in full until Kubo returned for additional materials in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It seems like he created these new characters for more than just a cameo appearance in the anime, and we could see the return to action that fans have wanted to see for a very long time if this sequel comes to pass.

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