After 22 Years, Bleach Reveals First Look & Synopsis for Anime Finale Timeskip

Bleach is officially set to end after 22 long years of the anime, and has revealed the first look and story details for the final episode of the anime ever. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity went on hiatus for a month to better prepare for the final two episodes of the series, and the first of these episodes had brought the long fight against Yhwach to its ultimate end. But with the final fight over, it’s left the anime to say goodbye with one final episode coming next.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is only a day away from the premiere of the anime’s final episode ever, and to celebrate has revealed the first look at what’s coming in the finale. Set ten years after the fight against Yhwach came to an end (which fans saw in the anime’s penultimate episode), the final episode of the anime reveals the future lives of all three worlds as the long running story prepares to end. Check out the first look images for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 below.

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 Come Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States on Monday, October 26th at 11:30PM ET. Titled “Death & Strawberry,” the synopsis for the episode teases a full adaptation of the original epilogue seen in Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga finale with a ten year jump into the future, “Ten years have passed since the battle known as the Great War to Protect the Soul King. The Seireitei, reduced to ashes in the fierce battle against Yhwach, had gradually recovered and regained peace as reconstruction progressed.”

But as the synopsis continues, it seems like there’s another issue popping up for one final confrontation, “On the day that construction on the final reconstruction area was completed, new captains were about to be appointed to the Thirteen Court Guard Squads. On this auspicious day with a clear blue sky, the Research and Development Bureau sensed an ominous spiritual pressure at the same time as the inauguration ceremony…” But as fans of Bleach’s original manga know by now, it’s either a true end or a new beginning.

What’s Next for Bleach After the Anime Ends?

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With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War coming to an end with Episode 50, this is also the end of the original Bleach TV anime series that began 22 years ago. It had been canceled before it got to adapt the final arc of Kubo’s manga, and that meant that fans had waited over a decade to see it all come to fruition. There’s a lot riding on this grand finale as fans are eager to see what’s next, and there could actually end up being much more in the future if we’re lucky enough to see it all continue.

Bleach creator Tite Kubo actually released a special one-shot story after the finale a few years ago, and with it actually sparked an entire new arc teasing returning villains, a whole new realm and more. It’s yet to be revealed if the anime franchise will ever touch these materials in the future, but for now this is likely the end. What are you hoping to see in Bleach’s final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!