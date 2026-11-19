Almost every Dragon Ball arc adds another warrior to the Z Fighters, and Granolah looks like he could be next. The last remaining Cerealian boasts all the key characteristics that fit into Goku’s band of highly moral misfits. Granolah survived the destruction of his planet thanks to Bardock, but it doesn’t come without collateral damage. The situation creates Granolah’s deep disdain toward the Saiyans, by proxy of Frieza. He doesn’t care where the sole blame lays at the start of his arc, but he eventually understands that the evil emperor is to blame. The manga introduced him some time ago, but he awaits his anime debut.

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Granolah also didn’t join up with the Z Fighters after his arc was completed. Goku and Vegeta offered him up the opportunity to come train with them. However, he decides to stay and gather the Dragon Balls. He currently continues his journey and hasn’t made an appearance since in the manga. The way Granolah’s story ends is incomplete, so there’s no way he won’t get an expanded role later.

Understandable Rival Becomes Ally

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Similar to Tien, Piccolo and Vegeta, these former foes turned allies realize what a good person Goku is and what he’s trying to accomplish. Vegeta in particular looks to just avenge his planet, similar to Granolah, but goes the wrong way about it initially. His change to the Z Fighters took some more time, but Granolah ran through similar problems. He’s never told about Bardock protecting him. He’s just told the Saiyans caused his race’s destruction.

Granolah works for the Heeters, who use his disdain for the Saiyans, to try and defeat Goku and Vegeta. The plan backfires, as Granolah discovers the truth and flips sides. Even though he’s not a Saiyan or Namekian, Granolah has proven himself to be a competent fighter and representative of his race. Cerealians use an enhanced right eye to find their opponents’ weak points, and he regularly proves he can do so in his battles with Goku and Vegeta.

Granolah Aims, Pun Intended, To Take On Frieza

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A way to get Granolah and Frieza’s recent new transformation, Black Frieza, into the anime, is that the two eventually duke it out. With Granolah’s recent power-up wish, there isn’t much time. The Cerealian gave up 150 years of his life to attain all the power levels he would’ve achieved in his life right away. The choice gives him a limited amount of time to find Frieza and defeat him.

Worlds are set to collide with Frieza’s return in the arc and Granolah’s hunt for him. In fact, at the time that the Frieza Force was around for the Cerealian destruction, King Cold and a non-canon Cooler would have been alive. This would be a great opportunity to bring the Frieza family back into the story and give them the proper, revenge-filled defeat at the hands of the last living Cerealian.

Granolah is canon, so it’s not like bringing him into the fold would be that difficult. No retconning required, just an easy addition is all that needs to happen. Granolah would add another great fighter capable of going toe-to-toe with high-powered enemies and also a new ability that can aid the group. His long range attacks and quick-study of rival fighters could certainly come in handy. Should Granolah be brought into Dragon Ball Super‘s anime future? Let us know in the comments.