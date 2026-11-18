Dragon Ball Super has been on an indefinite hiatus for the past two years, and the manga deserves to get a proper grand finale with a return for at least one more arc so fans can say goodbye. Dragon Ball Super is in such a strange place right now when it comes to the franchise on a whole. A new remake anime series is airing new episodes this Fall as it adapts the classic TV anime from the very beginning, and a brand new anime is in the works for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc.

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But even as the anime is back in action with these new projects, they also aren’t technically that “new” in the grand scheme of things. Following the passing of legendary creator Akira Toriyama in 2024, each of the “new” projects for the franchise has been working within the past timeline of the Dragon Ball series. All the while, Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been on hold with no signs of moving the story forward anytime soon. It just needs to return to resolve its final cliffhanger, at least.

Dragon Ball Super’s Story Needs to Officially End Before the Anime Catches Up

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the Toyotaro illustrated manga series. Unlike the other arcs seen in the series, this arc was entirely new and had not been adapted or inspired by what was seen in the anime. This new arc introduced a powerful new villain, new transformations, and more with the tease of an expanded universe from that point on. Which then continued with another arc, Granolah the Survivor.

These arcs were then followed by the manga’s adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, and that’s where the manga left off when it went on hiatus back in 2024. While it had seemed like a suitable ending at the time due to both Toriyama’s passing and the fact that it was also now set at the final story in the Dragon Ball Super timeline, the anime has thrown a wrench into things that only exacerbate one of the lingering cliffhangers that manga fans have yet to see fully resolved. And the anime is going to reach this cliffhanger sooner than not.

The Granolah the Survivor Arc ends with the reveal that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe after training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber he stumbled on in space, and this had been the explanation as to why Goku and Vegeta had been seen training together with Broly on Beerus’ planet during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the anime likely eventually adapting this arc after the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, its also going to hit the wall of that cliffhanger too. It’s just going to be even tougher of a cliffhanger, however, as by that point it will be the final anime story that fans will see.

Dragon Ball Super Just Needs One Last Arc for Fans to Say Goodbye

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The only way to avoid this eventual fate is for Dragon Ball Super‘s manga to return for at least one final arc to resolve the Black Frieza cliffhanger. It would also serve as a perfect way to say goodbye as one last final fight with arguably Dragon Ball‘s most iconic villain would also be a great way to bookend how far Dragon Ball Super had evolved from its original incarnation. A godly battle against Frieza (and potentially even more) with Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta at full mastery will also be a big enough fight to feel like it’s fitting of the franchise’s current scale.

Dragon Ball Super basically opened a can of worms when it introduced gods and a multiverse when it first began, and unfortunately will never really be able to tap into the full potential of such an idea even after everything that has happened. Given that the franchise has been under such a tight lock and key since Toriyama’s passing, all fans could probably hope for is at least one final story to help end the series for good. Artist Toyotaro has never been shy about his wanting to return to the series, so it’s time to make good on that promise.

If the manga never does return to settle the Black Frieza story, there’s a potential the anime moves forward with it instead in the coming years. That’s entirely possible given that now the anime team can technically make brand new materials for the series with releases like Dragon Ball Daima seen before, but that was also the final project supervised by Toriyama. It’s been a complicated web of licenses and rights over the last couple of years, but fans just want a sign that the story will get a proper end.

Do you want to see Dragon Ball Super‘s manga return to end its story? Do you want to see the series go on for much longer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.