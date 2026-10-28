New Dragon Ball Super Remake Just Dropped Big Tease for Vegeta’s Strongest Form

Dragon Ball Super is currently working its way through a new remake anime series this Fall, and the newest episode is setting up a big transformation for Vegeta’s future with one of its key changes. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been showing off an enhanced version of the original TV anime series, and with it has been making some changes to how that anime played out to make this the most definitive version yet. While some of these changes have been better received than others, the anime is dropping some big clues about Vegeta’s strongest form.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an officially enhanced version of the classic TV anime series leading the way to the eventual premiere of Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, a new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga series. But this also means we’ll eventually see an anime for the Granolah the Survivor arc after, and with it the debut of Vegeta’s strongest form, Ultra Ego. A form that seems him completely enveloped in a violet aura much like the new way his Super Saiyan 2 form looks in the remake.

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation / Shueisha

As seen in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, Vegeta uses his Super Saiyan 2 transformation and it’s given a purple aura as part of the enhancements seen with other transformations thus far. While this falls more in line with the purple aura and abilities seen with Vegeta’s more classic abilities, this holds a lot more meaning now that fans of the Dragon Ball Super manga have seen Vegeta go on to unlock the godly Ultra Ego form in the Granolah the Survivor Arc. The arc that immediately follows the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc in the manga.

Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form puts him about on the same level of power as Goku’s own Ultra Instinct, but it’s a form that is something only Vegeta himself can tap into. Without training in the same way as Goku did (as Vegeta is unable to quiet his mind in the same way), he instead leans into his rage and aggression to unleash his own godly power in this way. And with the anime already further separating Vegeta’s aura in this way with this change, it’s one step closer to Ultra Ego’s anime debut.

Will Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Adapt the Granolah the Survivor Arc?

© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

The big question is whether or not Dragon Ball Super will eventually adapt the Granolah the Survivor arc at this time, unfortunately. It’s thankfully also more a matter of when as with the confirmation that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is now in the works, Toei Animation and Bird Studio have also revealed their intent to adapt these manga arcs into anime. But with no release window or date set for the first of these new anime arcs as of this time, it could mean fans wait for a long time before Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form his screens.

New forms like Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, all of the advancements Goku makes with Ultra Instinct, and Black Frieza are why fans are so excited to eventually see these manga exclusive arcs getting their own anime adaptation in the near future. With the remake series making this seemingly small change to Vegeta now, it’s planting some big seeds for what’s to come in the future. Are you hoping to see Vegeta’s Ultra Ego in action soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!