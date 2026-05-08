My Hero Academia’s New Ending Shows How Even Shonen Jump’s Biggest 2026 Disaster Could Be Redeemed

My Hero Academia came to an end in the fall of 2025; however, a new special episode was later announced, adapting the extra chapter included in the series’ final volume. Rather than relying on flashy moments, the episode focused on the simple adult lives of the former Class 1-A members. Its main emphasis was the hardships they faced growing up, highlighted by the characters admitting how difficult it had become just to gather together and share a drink. As it explored everyone’s mundane adulthood struggles, the episode ended on a surprising romantic note, with Deku finally expressing his desire to pursue the romantic aspect of his life, culminating in him and Uraraka expressing their feelings to each other.

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This new ending was nothing extraordinary, yet its inclusion elevated the finale in a way that made it feel necessary. That same approach could perhaps help redeem another major Shonen manga that came to an end earlier this year in disastrous fashion: Chainsaw Man. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s magnum opus concluded Part 2 without expanding into a Part 3, leaving fans deeply disappointed, with many still hoping for the story to continue. While Chainsaw Man may never receive another continuation, the upcoming volume release will reportedly include extra pages, and it should take inspiration from My Hero Academia’s new ending to somewhat redeem its abrupt and disastrous conclusion.

My Hero Academia’s New Ending Structure Could Help Chainsaw Man Somewhat Redeem Its Ending

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Chainsaw Man is set to release its final volume on June 4, and the listing on Shueisha’s official S-Manga website reveals that the volume will include extra pages. Fans have deduced that around 12 pages remain unaccounted for, which is enough space to add almost an entirely new chapter. Rather than attempting to explain or expand on the manga’s abrupt ending, these pages should instead focus on giving Denji a simple life. More than almost any other protagonist, Denji only ever wanted a normal life. His desires were basic: three meals a day, clothes, and a roof over his head.

After finally obtaining those minimal essentials, his desires evolved into wanting a girlfriend, something that clearly stemmed from his longing to be loved by someone, despite his repeated claims that he only wanted intimacy. Because of this, a simple expansion featuring a timeskip similar to My Hero Academia’s ending could work perfectly, showing Denji finally satisfied with his life and beginning to seriously explore the romantic aspect of it. This is where Tatsuki Fujimoto could bring in Asa, or even fan-favorite Reze, as Denji’s romantic partner, allowing them to genuinely explore affection and curiosity like adults. Perhaps after more than 200 chapters of chaotic narrative upheaval, it is simplicity and mundanity that could finally bring Denji’s story to a proper conclusion.

At the same time, to preserve Chainsaw Man’s chaotic and perplexing storytelling style, Tatsuki Fujimoto could still end the story with a final twist, revealing that Denji had always remained under Makima’s control, living within a delusional reality as the perfect pawn. At this point, however, fans seem willing to accept almost any additional narrative direction, ourselves included. Because of that, a new ending that somewhat resembles My Hero Academia’s slower and more grounded conclusion could help partially redeem what has become Shonen Jump’s latest disastrous ending.

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