Chainsaw Man Final Volume Hinted to Expand the Ending

Despite the Chainsaw Man manga coming to an end last month, there is still good news for the fandom. It began with the recent announcement that Chainsaw Man’s latest movie, the Reze Arc, will finally arrive on Crunchyroll starting April 30th. While this is exciting for fans, new speculations have also reignited hope that the manga’s ending might be redeemed. There’s no denying that the ending fell short of expectations, with many loose threads leaving fans convinced there could be an announcement for a new part.

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With no announcement in the final chapter, released on March 24th, fans had accepted that the series might not continue. However, new hope within the community has emerged, suggesting there could be additional information in the final volume. On Shueisha’s official S-Manga website, Volume 24 is listed as having 176 pages. This has led fans to do some counting, concluding that there are several extra, unaccounted-for pages that could include new content, which has led them to believe that an announcement for Part 3 of the series is highly possible.

Chainsaw Man Final Volume Will Include Extra Pages, Possibly With New Content

Chainsaw Man's Final Volume is going to have 12 extra pages.



As opposed to the count of current 164 pages. It can mean Pochita doodle, blank pages, more pages for epilogue, montage of other characters, or a note from Fujimoto. pic.twitter.com/U5kB0Pg1KZ — eppy (@epppyyy) April 23, 2026

One discussion circulating online stems from findings shared by the X user @epppyyy, who explained that there could be a total of 12 extra pages in the final volume of the series. The user backed this claim with detailed calculations, noting that the volume should only contain 164 pages, 159 from the chapters themselves, and the remaining five made up of blank pages and other standard inclusions. However, since volumes typically include additional material, several pages still remain unaccounted for. This suggests that there could indeed be new content in the volume.

The ending of Chainsaw Man is something fans were not satisfied with, which the author may be aware of, and could have prepared an extended conclusion within those extra pages. It might even show Denji and Asa finally getting together. Meanwhile, much of the fandom believes these extra pages could be used to set up Part 3 of the series.

From the fans’ perspective, it makes sense to hope for more, especially since many story threads remain unresolved. At the same time, fans trust Fujimoto’s unpredictable storytelling, hoping he will continue the franchise with an even more intriguing and twisted narrative. This serves as a final spark of hope for those wanting more from the series. Whether Chainsaw Man will continue or not will be revealed when the final volume releases on June 4th, 2026. If not, the extra pages may still offer a small extension to the ending, possibly teasing characters like Aki or Reze, or even showing Denji and Asa getting together.

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