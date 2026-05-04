My Hero Academia’s New Ending Reveals Deku’s True Dream Was Never Becoming the Greatest Hero

After My Hero Academia came to an end with its final season in the fall of 2025, it was announced that the series would adapt an additional chapter from the manga’s final volume. Since this chapter is included in the final volume and is canon, it is considered the series’s new and true ending. This special episode adapts that material, bringing the new ending to the anime as well. The episode was not anything grand, nor did it depict the extraordinary lives of the main characters. Rather, its emphasis was the complete opposite. Even after becoming the heroes who saved the world, the members of Class 1-A are now living as adults and dealing with the simple, mundane aspects of adulthood.

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From finding time to catch up with one another to responsibly drinking together, the heroes are discovering new hobbies in life and trying to live better than they did yesterday. The true finale ultimately ends with Deku expressing his desire to explore the romantic aspect of his life. Amid this simple episode, Deku also reveals what he had always envisioned for himself, and it was never something as grand as becoming the world’s greatest hero. Rather, Deku states that even if he had been given the world’s greatest power, he still would have become a teacher.

My Hero Academia‘s New Ending Reveals Deku’s True Dream Was Always to Inspire Others

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

When Katsuki Bakugo asks if Deku is still going to continue his teaching job, Deku says that he will, as being a teacher has helped him grow closer to students and help them realize their dreams. Deku goes on to mention that even if he still had One For All, he would still be teaching, as sharing his experiences with younger kids is just as important to him. On a deeper level, it becomes clear that Deku’s role as a teacher is his way of inspiring the next generation. This clearly stems from the inspiration he himself received from All Might.

At the start of the series, Deku had always stated that he wanted to become a hero because he was inspired by All Might. Deku’s dream of becoming someone like All Might was ultimately his way of becoming an inspirational figure himself, and being born without a Quirk, becoming a teacher was always going to be his most realistic path, so he could guide others through hardships and life while inspiring them in the process. It is clear that Deku has more than achieved that dream and continues to do so for as long as possible.

While many others pursued becoming heroes for personal reasons or status, Deku always made it clear that he wanted to become as inspirational as All Might was, and it was those very qualities that inspired All Might to choose Deku as his successor. Ultimately, at its core, My Hero Academia has always been a story about inspiring others, and Deku has always embodied that message. The series’s new ending makes this clearer than ever through Deku and his true dream.

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