My Hero Academia: 7 Stories We Still Need Told, Ranked

My Hero Academia’s anime has ended, with the recent epilogue installment, “More” giving anime viewers one more look into the future. With the grand finale hinting at Deku and Uravity finally beginning a romantic relationship, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at the series returning with a sequel and/or spin-off anytime soon. Unfortunately, many stories from the superhero shonen universe remain a mystery, both in the past, present, and future. We here at ComicBook.com have compiled seven stories that we are dying to see, and some of them you might not expect.

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7.) The Creation of UA Academy

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UA Academy is the premier spot to learn how to become a hero in the My Hero Academia universe, though we’d love to learn more about how it came to be. For a period of time in the earlier years of the shonen franchise’s history, Quirks were making the world a dark and dangerous place. The creation of this school, alongside the arrival of crime fighters combating villainy worldwide, would make for an interesting spin-off series, especially in terms of viewing how the build-up to this academy saw the world change. In the past, we’ve seen Eraserhead and UA teachers learn at the school thanks to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, but going deeper into the past would make for a compelling story.

6.) Nana Shimura’s Rise

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The grandmother of Shigaraki was a tragic figure in the history of My Hero Academia, thanks to Nana Shimura being the subject of All For One’s ire. Being the hero who took on the power of One For All before All Might did the same, the female crime-fighter added the power of floating to the all-powerful Quirk. On a character development level, Nana’s story was interesting in that she had to completely abandon her family to fight evil, setting the stage for the birth of one of Hero Society’s greatest villains. A spin-off focusing on Shimura’s past would have a one-two punch, including action-packed and emotional blows.

5.) My Hero Academia: The Next Generation

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There is one dangling plotline from My Hero Academia that is dying to be explored with a potential future story, “The Quirk Singularity Theory.” The nefarious Dr. Garaki explained the theory in that Quirks were beginning to become more powerful with each new generation, as powers were fusing in individual users. Anime viewers witnessed this aspect via Toga, the blood-drinking villain who saw her powers evolve over the course of the series. Toga might have had powers that let her take on the appearance of targets early on, but it would eventually evolve to give her the target’s Quirks as well. While a new anime short will focus on a teenage Eri on her quest to become a hero, there is plenty of interesting territory to explore when it comes to the heroes who will follow Izuku Midoriya and company.

4.) The Villains of The Future

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With All Might and Shigaraki both dead when My Hero Academia ends, the question arises what the future of villainy would look like in a more peaceful world. The final episodes do hint at the idea that many villains aren’t led down a villainous path thanks to mankind becoming more accepting in general, but there are sure to be more evil-doers born in the future. In the past, villains like Toga, Twice, Mr. Compress, and Stain were all made without the influence of All For One, proving that villains will never completely die. In a world that is far more beneficial to heroes, we’d love to have a better understanding of what antagonists might look like, especially as Quirks continue to become stronger thanks to the aforementioned “Quirk Singularity Theory.”

3.) All Might’s Early Years

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Throughout My Hero Academia, shonen fans had the opportunity to see Toshinori Yagi’s crime-fighting career in bits and pieces, but there are countless stories that we’d love to get a closer look at. The story of how All Might went from a Quirk-less teenager into becoming the new “Symbol of Peace” would be captivating to witness from start to finish, creating a story that could run for just as long as the main series if the story plays its cards right. Toshinori’s influence on the shonen universe can never be overstated, and seeing the scenes we never witnessed would make for an interesting spin-off.

2.) A Fifth My Hero Academia Movie

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My Hero Academia has four movies under its belt, with Studio BONES telling unique stories that were still considered a part of the main continuity. Following My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the main anime series would end, but the fourth film was never confirmed to be the last outing for Deku and his friends. Since each movie takes place during the anime’s timeline, focusing on the future with the cast as adults would make for a worthy send-off to the show overall. BONES might even have this be the most successful film in the franchise to date, as we imagine more anime fans would venture to theaters to say goodbye one more time.

1.) Everything All For One

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While we did get an episode in My Hero Academia’s final season devoted entirely to All For One, the most interesting villain of the franchise was effectively tied into everything that made this world what it turned out to be. Seeing a story from start to finish that only followed the big bad would give us insights into One For All, All Might, and numerous other characters. Even in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the franchise couldn’t escape All For One’s influence. There was never a villain in UA’s history like All For One, and there most likely never would be again, and seeing the story of this world through his eyes easily would take our top spot.

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