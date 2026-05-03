My Hero Academia’s True Ending Is Nothing Special, And That’s the Beauty of It

My Hero Academia‘s final season came to an end in the fall of 2025, bringing the long journey of Deku and the other heroes to a close. However, it was later announced that the series would continue with a special episode titled “More” in Episode 140 + 1. This episode adapts the additional chapter included in the manga’s final volume, depicting the adulthood of Deku and the other Class 1-A heroes eight years after the battle against Shigaraki and All For One. The chapter was widely regarded as the story’s true ending for the new perspective it offered on the heroes. The special episode perfectly adapts this chapter and captures what it truly meant.

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For an additional chapter meant to depict the future of the characters who defeated the story’s greatest villains, many expected the special content to highlight the flashy lives of the main heroes. However, the special episode comes nowhere close to presenting something extravagant, instead embracing the grounded simplicity of real adulthood. The episode begins by highlighting the new hero billboard rankings and clarifying the positions of the heroes within society. Yet once the Class 1-A members gather to celebrate Todoroki reaching the No. 2 spot on the hero chart, it reveals that everyone is dealing with the same mundane realities of adulthood and simply living ordinary human lives.

My Hero Academia‘s True Ending Perfectly Captures the Authenticity of Real-Life Growth

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

In the small gathering of the Class 1-A members, everyone is initially seen expressing how happy they are to reunite after such a long time, highlighting how adulthood has kept them busy. The conversation also shifts toward discussing the romantic relationships of people they knew during childhood, once again emphasizing that everyone has reached a stage in life where they are seriously considering that aspect of adulthood and beginning to settle down. Meanwhile, Todoroki announcing that he has started exploring his hobby of food by taking pottery classes and eating from bowls he made himself is perhaps the most mundane and human detail the episode could have portrayed.

For a hero ranked No. 2, this announcement highlights that despite his status, he is still human, just like everyone else. Another small detail the episode emphasizes is how everyone acts like responsible adults by deciding to split the bill and casually discussing it together. These moments do not make the true ending flashy, but they represent how the simple realities of adulthood and finding meaning in life, even after achieving the dream of becoming heroes and saving the world, are ultimately what make up the majority of life itself.

This simplicity is perhaps most strongly reflected through Deku himself. After seeing Uraraka, hearing Bakugo explain that not everyone can truly be special, and witnessing Todoroki explore a different side of his life, Deku becomes motivated to finally explore the romantic aspect of his own life. The special My Hero Academia episode ends with both Uraraka and Deku beginning to explore their feelings for each other as adults, embracing a new and perhaps the most ordinary aspect of life. These elements prove that My Hero Academia’s ending is not shaped by exaggerated fictionalism, but by grounded and realistic ideas that make this shonen ending perhaps one of the simplest yet best conclusions in anime.

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