While fans hope Naruto’s new manga will focus on Naruto and Team 7, it might be about the next generation instead. Ever since the original creator announced Naruto’s new manga at the recent New York Comic Con, fans have naturally been looking forward to seeing what Kishimoto has planned for the beloved original characters. Meanwhile, fans are worried that the new manga could make the sequel, Boruto, irrelevant, while fans of the sequel fear it could overshadow Boruto and prevent the series from receiving the attention it deserves.

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However, the new manga, Naruto: Shadow Rising, could instead do the opposite. The teaser revealed that the series will focus on the period after the events of Shippuden and before Naruto became Hokage. This suggests that the series will follow Naruto’s journey toward becoming Hokage, advancing through the ranks, and possibly going on missions alongside Sakura and his other teammate, Sasuke, with Team 7 back on missions under Kakashi’s guidance. While these events could be featured, the new manga’s main focus could actually be bridging the gap between Naruto and the next generation, and the teaser also hints that it will focus on Boruto and the next generation.

What Is Naruto: Shadow Rising About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Naruto: Shadow Rising features Kishimoto returning with a new manga story, but it’s yet to be revealed what kind of shape this new story will take. It could be a single one-shot story focusing on a time Naruto and Sasuke fought before Naruto became the Hokage (something that was not shown during the events of the main series), or it could be a miniseries with multiple chapters set to release much like other sequels of its kind like Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. But there are still many other questions surrounding this return that just keep popping up.

Naruto Shadow Rising seems to take place after the original series, but before the events of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. It’s kind of like Dragon Ball Super’s situation where it can’t do too much without interfering with the canon of its future events seen in the sequel, but that franchise has gone on for so long that it’s basically become its own timeline. That could be the case with this manga return, or it could end after a single chapter. We’ll find out soon enough when it takes the stage during Jump Festa 2027 later this year.

The teaser for Naruto: Shadow Rising now hints that the manga could focus on filling this gap. Specifically, the new illustrations showcase Naruto’s Hokage statue being built and Sarada with her newborn daughter. This suggests that the manga will explore events surrounding the period when Naruto and other original characters, including Sasuke and Shikamaru, started having children. With Naruto’s priorities shifting from becoming Hokage for his own sake to caring for others, particularly the next generation, this manga could explore that transition. It could focus on Naruto and his companions navigating parenthood as they work to secure a better future for the next generation.

Naruto Creator Can Finally Save His Legacy After the Failure of Samurai 8

Image Courtesy of Shonen Jump

It feels like it wasn’t long ago since news went live about Samurai 8, but its end is already here. A few years back saw artist Masashi Kishimoto return to work following his iconic run with Naruto, and Samurai 8 was his big prize. The sci-fi series is one which Kishimoto had been wanting to do for years, and his newfound freedom gave him a chance to pursue the project. But just after a year of being published, the manga has come to an end.

Fans had a lot of emotions about the manga, and its ending has sparked some passionate reactions. While some are glad to be rid of the series, others are far more frustrated by the early ending. Weekly Shonen Jump isn’t afraid to axe underperforming series, and Samurai 8 hasn’t done well in sales so far. Japanese audiences never caught onto the sci-fi series, but those who did read the manga are sad to see all its potential lost.

This abrupt end marks the final chapter of Samurai 8 and its legacy. There is no word on whether Kishimoto or Okubo have projects lined up in the wake of this finale. For the former, he could always circle back to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but Kishimoto certainly deserves a break if he wants one. And if that is the case, fans are more than ready to give him and Okubo all the rest they need to launch a comeback.

Do you think Masashi Kishimoto can redeem himself with this sequel after Samurai 8‘s cancellation? What are your expectations for Naruto: Shadow Rising? Share your thoughts in the comments.





