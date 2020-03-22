Samurai 8 Finale Leave Fans with Conflicting Emotions

It feels like it wasn’t long ago since news went live about Samurai 8, but its end is already here. A few years back saw artist Masashi Kishimoto return to work following his iconic run with Naruto, and Samurai 8 was his big prize. The sci-fi series is one which Kishimoto had been wanting to do for years, and his newfound freedom gave him a chance to pursue the project. But just after a year of being published, the manga has come to an end.

Today marks the release of the last chapter of Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru. The series, which has been overseen by Masashi and Akira Okubo, ended with just five volumes. The finalcollection will go on sale in Japan starting in May while Viz Media continues its own print of the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans have a lot of emotions about the manga, and its ending has sparked some passionate reactions. While some are glad to be rid of the series, others are far more frustrated by the early ending. Weekly Shonen Jump isn’t afraid to axe underperforming series, and Samurai 8 hasn’t done well in sales so far. Japanese audiences never caught onto the sci-fi series, but those who did read the manga are sad to see all its potential lost.

This abrupt end marks the final chapter of Samurai 8 and its legacy. There is no word on whether Kishimoto or Okubo have projects lined up in the wake of this finale. For the former, he could always circle back to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but Kishimoto certainly deserves a break if he wants one. And if that is the case, fans are more than ready to give him and Okubo all the rest they need to launch a comeback.

Did you ever check out this series? Will you be sad to see Samurai 8 go? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yikes

Goodbye samurai 8, you will not be missed — Childish Gogeta🇵🇷🐝🍀 (@GravityKingGoji) March 22, 2020

If Only

I’m actually going to miss Samurai 8 a little… It was nice seeing Kishimoto’s art style in a weekly basis.



Really wish it would have lasted longer and ran alongside Burn the Witch, new Kubo and Kishimoto chapters every week! Now those were the days! — Nagato (@YorunoYamiyo) March 22, 2020

Equivalent Exchange

Samurai 8 will end soon.

Bleach will have a new anime. pic.twitter.com/zBL1CqhiNM — Borusara and Todomomo (Mimi) ❤ ~ Senior 2020 (@Bosaklov) March 18, 2020

Support Forever

LEAVE KISHIMOTO ALONE. LEAVE SAMURAI 8 ALONE. Let people like what they want. And for those who are being horrible about the situation, Kishimoto wanted to do S8 for quite some time now and was enjoying writing it. Along with the fans who stood by this series and love it. — ᴷᴴᴬᴰᴵᴶᴬ ❀ (@Somali_G2) March 18, 2020

A Loss

I can’t believe samurai 8 is ending 😭. So much potential! pic.twitter.com/HKXSL0TvfJ — eike (@ooeik) March 22, 2020

Emotional Farewell

So just finished the last chapter of Samurai 8 and man it got me emotional i will miss this series but im thankful to both Okubo & Kishimoto for the journey of Hachimaru & Ann! Arigatōgozaimashita for everything kishimoto-sensei! i look forward to your next work! #Samurai8 pic.twitter.com/zJfxWo9N9r — 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴(Backup) Bleach 2020 Hype (@jacobhuston14) March 22, 2020

Rise Up