Summer 2026 Might Have the Weirdest Slice-of-Life Anime in Years (And It Looks Incredible)

And just like that, another anime season is nearing its end. Spring 2026, filled with exciting returning and newly debuting series, is wrapping up, while Summer is already around the corner. The arrival of a new season also means the arrival of new anime, and Summer 2026 is far from looking stale. The season is set to continue the momentum built by the previous two seasons of the year, featuring highly anticipated returns and promising new debuts. While many eyes are focused on major returning titles like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, other genres are also thriving, and one anime in particular is emerging as a truly different entry in the slice-of-life rom-com genre.

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That anime is Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, and unsurprisingly, its unusually verbose title has already sparked curiosity among fans. While anime viewers are no strangers to bizarrely long titles, especially in the isekai genre, it is still rare to see a slice-of-life anime embrace such an eccentric name. However, the intrigue surrounding the series does not end with its title alone. The premise itself is equally interesting, offering a fresh perspective on the slice-of-life genre while also opening the door to a much wider demographic.

Summer 2026’s Slice-of-Life Anime With the Weirdest Premise Might Also Be the Genre’s Rarest

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

Arriving on Crunchyroll in July 2026, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You follows Sasaki, a tired 45-year-old salaryman trapped in an exhausting job. One of the few respites in his life comes from visiting a convenience store, where the cheerful clerk Yamada, a 25-year-old with a bubbly personality, becomes someone Sasaki finds comforting and motivating. However, one day, after failing to find Yamada at the store, Sasaki encounters a rebellious girl named Tayama while smoking behind the supermarket, and quickly forms a bond with her. The twist, however, is that Yamada and Tayama are actually the same person. As silly as the premise may sound at first, it is an intriguing setup that highlights the genuine frustrations and emotional exhaustion many ordinary people experience in life.

This is something the slice-of-life romantic-comedy genre has been lacking for years, as many titles are still set almost entirely in classrooms and school environments. As a result, a wider demographic that does not connect with teenage settings has often stayed away from the genre. Because of this, a series featuring an adult cast and focusing on the real-life struggles of working people, constantly hoping for change and excitement in their lives, gives Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You the potential to become an incredibly relatable anime capable of fulfilling an emotional desire many viewers may connect with.

On a deeper level, the anime could also help make the medium more approachable for audiences who often dismiss anime as entertainment aimed primarily at younger viewers and filled with exaggerated fictional elements. For fans of the slice-of-life genre, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You could offer a refreshing new perspective when it arrives on Crunchyroll in Summer 2026, potentially becoming the kind of anime fans could even recommend to older viewers who may find its premise strange yet genuinely intriguing because of how both silly and grounded it feels.

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