Crunchyroll Confirms New Isekai Anime Releases for 2026 and Beyond (With Major Returns)

Crunchyroll took the stage during a special panel as part of CCXP Mexico, and with it confirmed some of the major anime franchises coming to the streaming services like some huge new (and returning) Isekai anime titles. Crunchyroll already has a very stacked catalog of new anime releases that fans have gotten to see in action for the past few months, but the year has really only gotten started as there are still many other big releases to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year with the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the CCXP Mexico event this week, Crunchyroll has announced some of their new anime licenses coming to the streaming service in the near future. These not only include some new anime scheduled for a release this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but also go much further than that with a major return set for 2027 as well. With some cool Isekai ideas and notable adaptations that fans can’t wait to see, you can find a breakdown of Crunchyroll’s new CCXP Mexico announcements below.

Crunchyroll Announces New Summer 2026 Anime Releases & Beyond

6). Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

Play video

Releasing July 2026 and streaming with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. This series follows a demon king from another world who reincarnates as a young student who prefers to spend his time playing games in his room. But when he discovers that the hero from his world has reincarnated as well, and wants to keep fighting, the demon lord’s new life is completely thrown into chaos.

5). Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School

Play video

Releasing in July 2026 and streaming with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. Itsuki suddenly finds himself broke and abandoned by his parents as he gets ready for high school, and then gets roped into a kidnapping of a mysterious rich girl named Hinako. But while she’s perfect in school, she’s actually a major slob and needs a caretaker for her daily life. Recruited for the job, Itsuki now needs to attend one of Japan’s top and richest schools to care for Hinako and maintain her facade in front of the public. All the while maybe romance will develop!

4). Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

Courtesy of Aura Studio

Releasing in July 2026 and streaming with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. The first of the major Isekai anime returns confirmed as part of this panel, Skeleton Knight in Another World picks up right from where the first season left off as Arc continues his life as a mercenary hiding his secret skeletal identity. It’s going to feature a different studio than the first season, so we’ll see how this shakes up the anime after a nearly five year gap from the end of the first season.

3). Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

Play video

Releasing in July 2026 and streaming with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. As one of the most anticipated adaptations of the Summer, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You is certainly a potential romance you want to keep an eye out for. 45 year old office worker Sasaki doesn’t really have a lot going on for him other than short exchanges with a young convenience store worker, Yamada. But when he can’t find her one day and decides to go for a smoke break, he meets a mysterious woman and forms a connection from there. But he doesn’t know that this woman is actually the same Yamada!

2). Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!

Play video

Releasing October 2026 and streaming with Crunchyrolll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Takahiro suddenly finds himself transported to the world of his favorite game, but wants to have a relaxing life like he would in the game. But when he tries to do so, he ends up becoming a space mercenary at the center of some major conflicts that he can’t get out of all while steadily growing a crew of women drawn to him.

1). The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2

Play video

Releasing in 2027 and streaming with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World is undoubtedly the biggest announcement from the CCXP Mexico panel. The first season wrapped up its run back in 2021, and left fans with one of the coolest Isekai ideas as a pro assassin gets reincarnated into a fantasy world with the sole task of killing the world’s hero before they can destroy the world. Now finally coming back for a sequel, the rest of the year is going to feel like an agonizing wait for this comeback.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!