Top 7 Wildest Anime Characters Who Appeared in Video Game Crossovers

There have been more video games based on anime properties than we can count at this point, with franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more often releasing new digital entries. Most recently, one of the strongest characters from Baki The Grappler, Yujiro Hanma, was confirmed to be a new addition to the fighting game roster of Tekken 8. Capitalizing on the foreshadowing of “The Ogre’s” entry into the King of the Iron Fist tournament, we thought now was the perfect time to look at the seven biggest anime characters that made appearances in the video game world outside of their own digital examples.

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7.) Tekken 8 – Baki Hanma’s Yujiro Hanma

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Considering this news helped spawn this list, it makes sense that we should devote time to honoring the Ogre. For those who don’t know about Yujiro Hanma, he is effectively the “biggest bad” of the Baki The Grappler series. Father to the titular character, Yujiro has long been the mountain that Baki needs to climb to prove his true strength. Throughout the series, the Ogre proves his strength in some unbelievable ways, with no opponent able to lay so much as a single injury on him. Luckily, Baki was able to finally defeat his father during the recent “Father Son War Arc,” though this isn’t stopping Yujiro from entering the King of Iron Fist Tournament. So far, we haven’t seen what Yujiro will look like in-game, but we have to imagine the game studio will capture the menace and unyielding strength of the villain.

6.) Street Fighter 2 – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Polnareff

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Perhaps some readers might see this as a cheat, but it’s an interesting piece of lore when it comes to one of Street Fighter’s most popular characters, alongside one of anime’s strangest series. Guile, the military man who is known for his “Sonic Boom,” was actually based on a beloved character that was a stalwart ally to the Joestars. Street Fighter 2’s producer Noritaka Funamizu had previously revealed that the fighter was based on the design of Polnareff, the Stand-wielding hero that first appeared in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. Polnareff would then return in the franchise in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, where he was trapped inside the body of a turtle. Needless to say, we don’t expect the same fate to befall Guile.

5.) Dead By Daylight – Tokyo Ghoul

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It’s no surprise to see that Dead By Daylight would reach further into the anime world, having previously brought skins from Attack on Titan and the works of Junji Ito to the game. What was surprising wasn’t that the game collaborated with Tokyo Ghoul, but that Ken Kaneki would arrive not as a survivor, but a killer. The multiplayer survival horror game sees “The Ghoul” overtaken by his desire to chow down on flesh, running down other players as he finds himself doing the bidding of the Entity. Taking a “hero” and transforming him into a villain for the purposes of this crossover was an extremely interesting idea, and easily earns a place on this list.

4.) Tekken 3 – Gon

bandai namco

Yujiro Hanma isn’t the first character to appear in the Tekken series, as Tekken 3 brought in the classic character of anime fame, Gon. The pint-sized T-rex first appeared in the manga world in 1991, eventually receiving his own television series in 2012. Of the many weird fighting game characters that have appeared in the past, Gon’s part in the Bandai Namco franchise is one of the most bizarre to date. Gon’s inclusion also proves that the Tekken series is more than willing to dive into the anime world for crossovers when the time is right.

3.) Call of Duty: Warzone – Attack on Titan

activision

While you don’t get the chance to transform into a Titan in this Call of Duty entry, the fact that the dark series is represented in one of the biggest video game franchises proves just how big anime has become in recent years. Specifically, fans can don skins, transforming themselves into Captain Levi and the Armored Titan, two of the biggest figures created by Hajime Isayama. Attack on Titan has had several video games on its own, but between Call of Duty, Dead by Daylight, and Fortnite, the bleak anime world has left its mark on the video game world.

2.) Guily Gear Strive – Cyberpunk Edgerunners’ Lucy

arc system works

Cyberpunk Edgerunners helped to breathe new life into the video game that spawned it, Cyberpunk 2077, as the anime from Studio TRIGGER became one of the biggest for Netflix. Capitalizing on the popularity of Night City, the fighting game known as Guilty Gear Strive injects Lucy from the roster. While Lucy wasn’t as much a fighter as a hacker in the anime, the fighting game franchise found ingenious ways of boosting her power and making her a threat to be reckoned with by other fighters in the cast. Surprisingly, Lucy is the only anime character added to the latest Guilty Gear entry, but fingers crossed that more are on the way.

1.) Fortnite – Too Many Anime Characters To Count

epic games & Shueisha

It felt right to leave the biggest anime crossover for last, as the multiplayer battle royale Fortnite has brought in almost too many anime franchises to count. Specifically, the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Cowboy Bebop, Bleach, and Solo Leveling all have skins. While some major anime heavy hitters like One Piece and Kagurabachi have yet to appear, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before characters from these series step on board the Battle Bus.

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