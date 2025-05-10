10 Great Slice-of-Life Comics That Prove You Don’t Always Need Superheroes

There are so many genres of comics and graphic novels to choose from, ensuring that there’s a tale for everyone. While readers may enjoy an action-packed fantasy adventure or a superhero tale, there are times when we also just need a break from it all. That’s where slice-of-life comics come into play. These comics are relaxing, chill, and down-to-earth. They portray everyday events, from the slow fall into love to everyday chaos. These stories are often relatable, but more than this, they offer readers the excuse to relax and take a breather. In other words, slice-of-life comics are a great excuse to read, as we know they’ll help us relax.

Some people assume that slice-of-life means mundane or boring, which isn’t entirely accurate. While slice-of-life comics can be on the mundane side, that isn’t a bad thing! There’s beauty in our daily lives, and these comics help remind readers to stop and appreciate these smaller moments. That’s part of why they’re so powerful.

10. Milk & Mocha

If you’ve spent any time on social media, the odds are good that you’ve seen Milk & Mocha traveling around! The comics are all slice-of-life style, revolving around two sweet little bears who are very much in love. It’s as cute as it sounds and perfect for all ages. The story later introduces a third character, Matcha, who somehow makes everything even cuter. That doesn’t seem possible, but trust us on this one. Read this one for cute vignettes about love and friendship, with a side of cinnamon roll happiness.

Milk & Mocha is written and illustrated by Melani Sie. They were originally a webcomic but have since been published into a collected edition (Milk & Mocha: Our Little Happiness) by Andrews McMeel Publishing.

9. Heartstopper

Heartstopper is a slice-of-life romance set in the trying days of high school. As such, there’s a dash of coming-of-age mixed into this soothing adventure. The story follows Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, two high school students who find each other through sports and gradually realize the depth of their feelings. As such, in addition to being a highly endearing series, it’s also about love and acceptance. There’s also an extended subplot about Charlie’s mental health struggles, making the whole story feel utterly human.

Heartstopper is written and illustrated by Alice Oseman. Originally a webcomic, the series has since been published in volumes. Better yet, Netflix bought the rights to the series, creating three memorable seasons.

8. Giant Days

Giant Days is a charming and relaxing journey following three friends who meet at university. Yes, it’s another slice-of-life style comic set in education, but that is merely the foundation for this tale. The story follows Ester de Groot, Susan Ptolemy, and Daisy Wooton. They’re about as different as it gets, yet they become fast friends, somehow surviving university life through their bonds. Their stories touch on many relatable elements, including identity crises, student antics, and romantic adventures (or failures).

Giant Days is written by John Allison and illustrated by Max Sarin and Lisa Treiman. It was published by BOOM! Studios and lasted for 54+ issues. If you enjoy these adventures, be sure to visit the webcomics that inspired them all, Bad Machinery and Scary Go Round.

7. Box Office Poison

For those looking for a seemingly more classic take on slice-of-life comics, there’s always Box Office Poison. Box Office Poison is a black-and-white style comic following Sherman Davies. He’s a bookstore clerk who feels lost in life with an unhappy job and a less-than-stellar love life. Life is often more complicated than it seems, even when it all feels very dull. Box Office Poison perfectly captures this feeling while pushing the characters forward toward personal growth. It likewise covers relationships, career struggles, and creative frustration.

Box Office Poison was written and illustrated by Alex Robinson and published by Antarctic Press. It was then republished by Top Shelf Productions.

6. The Customer Is Always Wrong

Anyone who has held a job they weren’t satisfied with will appreciate The Customer Is Always Wrong. It’s the story of Madge, a young woman who had a dead-end job at a local café during the 1970s. What Madge really wants to be doing is spending more time with her artwork, but the stereotype of the starving artist exists for a reason. The story continues to be a relatable one, as Madge struggles to find happiness and contentment with her job, life, and surroundings. The Customer Is Always Wrong is partially a memoir, explaining why it resonates so deeply with readers, especially aspiring artists.

The Customer Is Always Wrong is written and illustrated by Mimi Pond and published by Drawn and Quarterly. Fun fact! Mimi Pond also wrote the first full-length Simpsons episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.”

5. Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me is another slice-of-life comic that leans into the world of romance. It follows Frederica “Freddy” Riley and her on-again, off-again relationship with the titular character, Laura Dean. Laura is the classical popular girl at school, which may or may not explain why she takes Freddy for granted. With each passing round of their relationship, Freddy begins to realize how unhealthy it is for her, eventually encouraging her to find a better path in life for herself. As such, the comic lightly touches upon self-worth, healing, and boundaries.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me was written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell. It was published by First Second Books.

4. Days of Sugar and Spice

Sometimes one craves a slice-of-life comic to be more retrospective. Enter, Days of Sugar and Spice. This comic follows Rose, a graphic designer called back to her hometown following her father’s sudden passing. Bitter and disillusioned, Rose begins going through her father’s belongings, and it’s the discovery of his journal that sets Rose on a new path in life. Maybe a chance to come back home and reinvent herself in this small bakery is what Rose needs. Sometimes you need to go back to the beginning before reinventing yourself.

Days of Sugar and Spice is written by Loic Clement and illustrated by Anne Montel. It’s published by Darguard in French and Europe Comics in English.

3. One of Those Days

One of Those Days is the epitome of daily life and comedy, so it’s a memorable example of slice-of-life comics. The series follows its creators, Maya and Yehuda Devir, on their daily adventures. The early years portray their romance, including little funny moments that come from cohabitating with another living being. Later adventures in the series showcase their evolving relationship, as they expand their family and introduce new members, both in reality and in the comics. These days, readers can count on One of Those Days to showcase the funny and quirky moments stemming from parenthood, offering relatable moments that will make anyone smile. While the comic may exaggerate daily life (it’s unlikely that Hulk Plush ever got up and danced around), it’s done for comedic effect, so we love it.

One of Those Days is created by Maya and Yehuda Devir. It was originally a webcomic (available on its own site, plus places like Tapas) but has since been put into a printed compilation. There are currently six published under One of Those Days, plus the creators have been involved in a few surprising projects since then.

2. Food Baby

Sometimes, finding a slice-of-life comic with a specific niche is more our style. Thankfully, there’s pretty much every subject under the sun, from plants (Succulents Comics) to cats (Litterbox Comics) and, of course, food. For the latter, you’re going to want Food Baby by Lucie Bryon. It’s a collection of autobiographical comics that include actual recipes plus anecdotes about Bryon and her culinary (mis)adventures. They’re short, sweet, humorous, and often to the point. In other words, they’re a great read, even for readers new to the slice-of-life comic style.

Food Baby was written and illustrated by Lucie Bryon. It was originally a self-published zine that was later published by ShortBox. While the comic is absolutely a slice-of-life, it blends genres, playing around with a more classical zine approach.

1. Young Frances

Those looking for a relatable work adventure that addresses many other real-life concerns should check out Young Frances. The series follows Frances Scarland, a law clerk based in Toronto. She is unprepared for what life is about to throw her way, but thankfully, she isn’t alone in this adventure, as many have been there. Young Frances tackles many relatable topics, including workplace dynamics (a higher-up has taken a liking to her), friendship (Vickie, her BFF, needs to move away), change (friendships grow, people change, etc.), and self-discovery (self-value vs. societal expectations). Frances’ journey is highly introspective and thus is a great read for anybody facing similar struggles or changes.

Young Frances is written and illustrated by Hartley Lin. The graphic novel actually compiles Hartley Lin’s comic series, Pope Hats. The comic has been very well received, even winning a Doug Wright Award, so be sure to add it to your TBR shelf!

What are some of your favorite slice-of-life comics that didn’t make this list?