One of Netflix’s Most Popular Anime Confirms Season 2 Release Date

Earlier this year, one of Netflix’s strongest anime warriors met his match, making for quite a departure following the successful fight against his father. With the first twelve episodes of this series ending on quite a cliffhanger, it turns out that anime fans won’t be waiting much longer for the show to return. The legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto has been resurrected from the grave and has the Son of the Ogre in his sights. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting much longer to see the return of Baki-Dou as the second season of The Invincible Samurai has been announced for this summer.

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On June 18th next month, Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai’s second season will release all twelve of its episodes on Netflix. Along with a new poster to hype the big anime comeback, the streaming service dropped a description of what we can expect from Baki’s return.

“Deep beneath the Tokyo Skytree lies a secret laboratory owned by Mitsunari Tokugawa, the world’s greatest combat enthusiast. There, a forbidden experiment is about to take place…Using cutting-edge scientific technology, the experiment seeks to clone and resurrect the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto from his remains, bringing him back into the modern world. Known as the ultimate warrior—the sword saint, the peerless master whose name embodies every title of strength and praise imaginable—Musashi’s return sends shockwaves through modern-day Japan, and soon, the entire world, plunging it into a state of crisis. Baki, Yujiro, and the underground arena’s fiercest fighters—warriors who live solely for battle—are all drawn into this time-transcending showdown. The ultimate battle to determine the strongest in history now begins…!!”

What Lies in Wait For Baki

Netflix

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai creators about Baki Hanma’s anime return. Specifically, the director of the anime, Toshiki Hirano, and producer Kei Watabiki had plenty to say when it came to the latest season. One of the biggest moments of Baki-Dou’s first season was the death of supporting character, Sea King Retsu, and the creators were more than happy to mourn the character and walk through recreating this demise for the screen.

“In the manga, Mr. Itagaki depicts this death in a ‘dry moment’, so it isn’t as tear-jerking, so it doesn’t feel as emotional. In animation, we didn’t want to make it as such, so we made it more emotional and tear-jerking. We utilized music and staging to make it feel more emotional, so seeing the audience respond to that feels good, and we appreciate that. We are giving our best effort, but for that episode, where this important character is passing, we especially did. The Japanese voice talent for the character, Rikiya Koyama, after he was done with ADR, that was a wrap for him! We had a special farewell and had a “Sea King” party for his last day.”

What do you think of Baki’s return to fight Miyamoto one more time? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!