3 New Anime to Watch If You Miss 90s Anime

1990s was the greatest decade for the anime industry, as it introduced several iconic films and series that are still loved even now. The animation styles were distinctive, and the music was unforgettable, which made them even more memorable. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetic visuals that make these series special, as fans often have an emotional attachment to some of their childhood favorites. It was an era before streaming platforms became popular, and several Japanese anime series were made accessible worldwide on TV channels in English-dubbed formats. Anime is now a mainstream form of media, pulling in more viewers over the years. However, most beginners are often drawn to the trending modern series that take over social media discussions.

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Since it can be overwhelming to find the right anime to start with, many beginners would turn to a series that recently went popular. Needless to say, while these newer series are always a good choice for anyone to start their anime journey with, there are also a bunch of older classics that are relevant to this day.

3) Lazarus

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In MAPPA’s Lazarus, three years after the distribution of a miracle drug called Hapna, its creator, Dr. Skinner, reveals that it will kill everyone who took it over time. The first wave of deaths is only a month away, so it falls onto Lazarus, a covert team of former criminals assembled by the government, to track down Skinner for a cure to Hapna before humanity goes extinct. As the first new Shinichiro Watanabe project in six years and one that clearly played into Cowboy Bebop’s iconic aesthetic, there was plenty of hype for Lazarus’ premiere, and it initially seemed to live up to that hype. That was short-lived, however, as between the poor pacing and its lack of urgency, terrible English dub, and often nonsensical story decisions, Lazarus ultimately failed to do anything other than look good, and it’s hard to see it as anything other than Watanabe’s worst anime, by far.

2) Goodbye, Lara

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

The story tells a reimagined version of a fairy tale with striking visuals and a promising plot. A long time ago, a mermaid princess named Lara was raised with love by her father, the king of the sea, and her sisters. However, one day, Lara fell in love with a human prince who lived on land and yearned for him despite knowing it was a forbidden love. Falling in love with a human was not allowed in the world of mermaids, especially for a sheltered princess like her. Still, Lara journeyed to the surface world to meet him. She became human thanks to the potion given to her by the mysterious witch Grace, but it came at a steep price. Should Lara fail to find her true love, she would turn into foam and vanish into the sea. As her wish to find the man went unfulfilled, the potion took her life, and she vanished forever. However, two hundred years later, the mermaid princess is reborn in Lake Biwa and embarks on yet another journey to find her true love. Unlike last time, Lara isn’t alone and has more than enough she could ask for.

1) Dorohedoro

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story is set in an urban fantasy world where a dark and dangerous district called the Hole exists, where the strong prey on the weak. In a world where only the survival of the fittest matters, death is a daily occurrence, befitting the name of the area. The district is also a testing ground for sorcerers who take advantage of the lawless crowd and think of them as nothing more than insects. They perform experiments on those around the Hole’s hospital on a daily basis. Caiman, a half-reptile, half-man, is one such victim of such experiments, as he is cursed with his appearance and tormented by nightmares. He hunts magic users using a trusted pair of bayonets and his immunity to magic in order to find a clue to reverting to his original form. Accompanied by his female companion, Nikaido, Caiman discovers the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what transpired in his past.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.





